Paris – June 18, 2025

Bureau Veritas accelerates its LEAP | 28 strategy execution and evolves its Executive Committee

Bureau Veritas, a global leader in Testing, Inspection, and Certification services (TIC) is accelerating the execution of its LEAP | 28 strategy to reach its vision of being the preferred partner for its customers’ excellence and sustainability. Taking LEAP | 28 to the next level, Bureau Veritas is evolving the structure of its executive committee to drive greater organizational alignment, strengthening its geographical platform with scalable Product Line structures, and optimizing its operations to enhance agility and effectiveness.

Since the strategy launch in March 2024, LEAP | 28 strategy execution has progressed steadily in all three pillars – Portfolio, Performance & People - and is now reaching an important stage requiring an evolution of the operating model. The new structure will empower the regions with scalable Product Lines, enabling global offers development, unlocking greater cross-selling opportunities, and driving growth and profitability.

The current six operating geographical Regions will be reorganized into four greater Regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Caspian & Africa. The Product lines will be managed under three executive committee members who will lead: Industrials and Commodities, Urbanization and Assurance, and Consumer Products Services. These groupings at the executive committee level are aligned with customer workflows and market needs.

Considering the company ambition to scale performance programs across all the Regions and Product lines, a Chief Performance Officer and Executive Committee member role will be dedicated to lead the LEAP I 28 performance pillar and the overall optimization of key performance functions of operational excellence & performance, and sales & marketing. This role will drive the design, governance, and overall implementation and monitoring of these programs in coordination with other stakeholders across the organization.

All other Business and Support Functions will remain under their current leaders.

Hinda Gharbi, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas comments: “By directly connecting Product Lines to a simplified regional structure, we are strengthening our regional expertise and building deeper relations with our customers. This organization will also allow us to create more agility as we accelerate the execution of our LEAP | 28 strategy.

This new organization will leverage scale, benefit from a well-defined structure, thus speeding up decision making, performance impact, and innovation. I fully trust our Bureau Veritas Executive team to mobilize the entire organization to achieve our vision and deliver on our ambition.”

The transition period will extend from July 1st to the end of August 2025.

Effective September 1st 2025, the Group Executive Committee will be structured and composed as follows:

Regions:

Europe: Executive Vice-President > Vincent Bourdil

Middle East Caspian & Africa: Executive Vice-President > Khurram Majeed

Asia Pacific: Executive Vice-President > Surachet Tanwongsval

Americas: Executive Vice-President to be appointed before year end

Product Lines:

Industrials and Commodities: Executive Vice-President > Matthieu Gondallier De Tugny

Urbanization and Assurance: Executive Vice-President > Marc Roussel

Consumer Products Services: Executive Vice-President > Catherine Chen





Business Functions:

Corporate development & sustainability: Executive Vice-President > Juliano Cardoso

Chief Performance Officer: Executive Vice-President > Laurent Louail

Chief Digital & Innovation Officer: Executive Vice-President DxT (Digital & Technology) > Philipp Karmires





Support Functions:

Chief Financial Officer: Executive Vice-President > François Chabas

Chief People Officer: Executive Vice-President > Maria Lorente Fraguas

Legal affairs & Internal Audit: Executive Vice-President > Beatrice Place-Faget





Biographies:

Vincent Bourdil, appointed Executive Vice-President, Europe, joined Bureau Veritas in 2016 and has held multiple leadership roles across the company. His most recent roles were Executive Vice-President, Global Business Lines & Performance before becoming Executive Vice-President, Commodities, Industry & Facilities, Southwest Europe.

Khurram Majeed remains Executive Vice-President, Middle East, Caspian & Africa. He is a seasoned industry leader with over 23 years of senior management experience across energy, oil & gas, and other sectors. Khurram joined Bureau Veritas in 2024 as Executive Vice-President, Middle East, Caspian & Africa.

Surachet Tanwongswal remains Executive Vice-President Asia Pacific. He joined Bureau Veritas in 2024 as Executive Vice-President for Commodities, Industry & Facilities in Asia Pacific. Prior to this, Surachet held leadership roles at Ecolab and other global B2B companies.

Matthieu Gondallier de Tugny, appointed Executive Vice-President Industrials and Commodities, joined Bureau Veritas in 1994 and has held various technical, operational, and leadership roles in Marine & Offshore. His most recent role was Executive Vice-President, Marine & Offshore.

Marc Roussel, appointed Executive Vice-President Urbanization and Assurance, joined Bureau Veritas in 2015 and has held multiple leadership roles across the company. His most recent role was Executive Vice-president, Commodities, Industry & Facilities, France.

Catherine Chen remains Executive Vice-President Consumer Products Services. She joined Bureau Veritas in 2005 and has held various sales, marketing, and operational leadership roles in Consumer Product Services. Catherine will continue to connect Consumer Products & Technology Product Lines, as Executive Vice-President, Consumer Products Services.

Laurent Louail, appointed Executive Vice-President Chief Performance Officer, joined Bureau Veritas in 1995 and has held multiple leadership roles across the company. His most recent roles were Executive Vice-President, Commodities, Industry & Facilities in Southwest Europe, before becoming Executive Vice-President, Global Business Lines & Performance.

Juliano Cardoso remains Executive Vice-President Corporate Development & Sustainability. He joined Bureau Veritas in 1999 and has held leadership roles across the company. Juliano will continue to lead our corporate development and sustainability efforts in his current role as Executive Vice-President, Corporate Development & Sustainability.

Philipp Karmires remains Executive Vice-President Chief Digital & Innovation Officer. He is a senior executive with over 20 years of experience in digital transformation, enterprise software and product innovation. Philipp joined Bureau Veritas in 2024 and will continue to lead the DxT (Digital & Technology) function as Executive Vice-President, Chief Digital & Innovation Officer.

François Chabas remains Executive Vice-President Chief Financial Officer. He joined Bureau Veritas in 2003, holding finance roles with increasing responsibility before becoming Chief Financial Officer in 2014. François will continue to lead the finance function as Executive Vice-President, Finance.

Maria Lorente Fraguas remains Executive Vice-President Chief People Officer. She joined Bureau Veritas in 2024 after holding senior operational and human resources roles in international companies across multiple countries. Maria will continue to lead the people function as Executive Vice-President, Chief People Officer.

Béatrice Place-Faget remains Executive Vice-President Legal & Internal Audit. She joined Bureau Veritas in 2020 after serving as general counsel for other companies in France. Béatrice will continue to lead the legal and compliance function as Executive Vice-President, Legal affairs & Internal Audit.

