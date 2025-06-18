Life Backup Plan App by Galacxia, Inc. Recognized for Great Potential in Pepperdine’s Most Fundable Companies Competition

Aliso Viejo, CA , June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galacxia, Inc., developer of the Life Backup Plan digital health platform, proudly announces its advancement to the second round of Pepperdine University’s Most Fundable Companies® 2025 competition. The company earned a “B” rating, reflecting “Great Potential” among a competitive national pool of startups evaluated for scalability, business fundamentals, and investor appeal.





Sandy Eulitt, CEO and Founder of Life Backup Plan by Galacxia, Inc.

This recognition follows the Life Backup Plan digital health platform’s continued momentum in addressing urgent gaps in health and safety through innovative technology. Founder and CEO Sandy Eulitt also attended the Pepperdine Future of Healthcare Symposium in April 2025, an experience she credits with both validating and deepening her understanding of systemic inefficiencies and sharpening her company’s impact-driven focus.

“The fastest growing segment of the population is those over 65, and COVID caused many healthcare workers to leave the field. Every speaker at the Healthcare Symposium, including California’s Treasurer, affirmed this. The overarching message of the Symposium was that technology is desperately needed to enable the healthcare system to treat more patients, with fewer workers, and at a lower cost. The minute that was said, I exclaimed, ‘That’s what Life Backup Plan does!’” said Eulitt. “That insight made me a stronger and more qualified applicant for the Most Fundable Companies competition.”

The Life Backup Plan safety and wellness app is a proactive safety and care platform that increases independence without sacrificing security. It conducts intelligent check-ins on users and their loved ones, escalating to intervention if there’s no response—increasing safety while enabling faster emergency response.

By securely sharing essential information such as basic health information, lifestyle and dietary data, and chronic conditions, the app provides healthcare providers with faster access to context-rich data. This improves diagnostic accuracy, enhances care coordination, and reduces healthcare delivery costs for high-acuity patients.

The Life Backup Plan digital health platform is actively building strategic partnerships and welcoming investment to support market expansion.

About Galacxia, Inc.:



Galacxia, Inc. is a California-based technology company on a mission to improve safety, streamline healthcare, and support independent living through smart digital tools. Its flagship product, the Life Backup Plan digital health platform, bridges the gap between personal well-being and professional care with features that check in, respond, and connect users to critical services and information—whenever and wherever needed.









Multigenerational family feeling safe, hugging, and laughing





About Life Backup Plan by Galacxia, Inc



Life Backup Plan is a breakthrough healthtech app that reduces healthcare costs and demand by enabling early intervention through intelligent check-ins and secure data sharing. By providing clinicians with access to basic health info, lifestyle patterns, and dietary needs, the app supports faster diagnosis and more efficient management of high-acuity patients—allowing providers to care for more people at lower cost. Designed to increase safety and independence for individuals of all ages, Life Backup Plan empowers patients, caregivers, and vulnerable populations with a first-of-its-kind passive response system that escalates support when needed. It’s a scalable solution with broad market potential across aging in place, caregiving, disability services, solo living, families checking on children, women, dating safety, outdoor adventurers, and domestic violence prevention

Press inquiries

Life Backup Plan by Galacxia, Inc

https://www.lifebackupplan.com

Sandy Eulitt

founder@lifebackupplan.com

8588480860

49 El Prado Lane, Oceanside, CA 92058

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/q7VY7eHMt1E