Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.A, BF.B) Investors Who Lost Money – Contact Law Offices of Howard G. Smith About Securities Fraud Investigation

BENSALEM, Pa., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Brown-Forman Corporation (“Brown-Forman” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BF.A, BF.B) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

What Happened?

On June 5, 2025, Brown-Forman reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year 2025. Amongst other things, the Company reported “net sales decreased 7% to $894 million,” “reported operating income decreased 45%,” and “diluted earnings per share decreased 45%.” The Company stated that “results did not meet our long-term growth aspirations.” The Company further stated that, in fiscal year 2026, it would “expect continued headwinds” including declines in organic net sales and operating income, as the Company undergoes a “significant evolution of [its] U.S. distribution.”

On this news, Brown-Forman’s stock price fell $5.95, or 17.92%, to close at $27.25 on June 5, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

