Virginia Credit Union to Open Blacksburg Branch in Early 2026

ROANOKE, VIRGINIA, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Credit Union is pleased to announce plans to open a branch office in downtown Blacksburg (200 N Main St.). The recently purchased property will undergo an extensive, months-long renovation, with an anticipated opening in early 2026.

“VACU is so grateful for the incredibly warm welcome in the Roanoke Valley, New River Valley, and Lynchburg communities following our successful merger with Member One,” said VACU President/CEO Chris Shockley. “True to our member-focused mission, we promised to deliver value for our members and to support our newly added communities following the merger. Our planned Blacksburg branch is one more way we’re demonstrating our commitment to deepen our investment in the people, businesses, and communities we serve.”

The Blacksburg location features a 3,700-square-foot branch footprint and another 2,400-square-foot space that the credit union intends to use as a community room. A drive-thru with a multifunction ATM is planned, as are two walk-up multifunction ATMs.

“While we understand the important role digital access and our best-in-class digital banking solutions play in serving members, especially with everyday banking needs, branches represent a critical connection to our members and community and remain an integral part of our effort to provide a superior member experience,” said VACU Executive Vice President of Member Services Tim Kelly. “Our credit union’s growing branch network is a testament to our member service commitment and one more way we invest in the success of the communities we call home.”

Later this year, the credit union plans to open its 39th branch in Chesterfield County as part of the Courthouse Landing development. It also recently opened a third branch in the Fredericksburg area.

Following a successful merger in August 2024, VACU and Member One are working toward fully integrating our now-38 full-service branches, as well as all systems, products, and services. Full integration will likely occur in the spring of 2026, and once complete, the organization will operate as Virginia Credit Union in all markets.

Legacy Member One members will continue to bank as they have for the foreseeable future, utilizing Member One’s online and mobile banking platforms, lending services, call center, and branch locations. VACU and Member One members can use any VACU- or Member One-owned ATM fee-free.

VACU has also committed $500,000 in charitable giving and community support this year in the legacy Member One communities, in addition to its planned giving in other markets. The credit union is also expanding its award-winning financial education programming to these communities and is working with local schools and universities to provide training on personal finance and money management basics.

About Virginia Credit Union & Member One

A financial cooperative serving almost 500,000 members, Virginia Credit Union and its Member One division offer a variety of affordable banking services, loans, mortgages, and free financial education resources, with a focus on helping people be more confident with their finances. Virginia Credit Union and its Member One division are equal housing opportunity lenders and are federally insured by the NCUA.

