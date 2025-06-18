Iceland Seafood International hf: Completes auction of additional bills

Iceland Seafood International hf. has completed an offering of 3.5-month bills, representing an additional issuance of ISK 600 million under the previously auctioned 6-month series ICESEA 25 1007. Total bids for the additional offering amounted to ISK 600 million, all of which were accepted at a simple interest rate of 8.53%.

In the initial auction, total bids amounted to ISK 1.340 million, with ISK 620 million accepted at a simple interest rate of 8.70%. Following this additional issuance, the total outstanding amount in the ICESEA 25 1007 series increases to ISK 1.220 million.

The additional bills are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland in the coming weeks.