Harvey Celebrates nuEra Cannabis Opening with Groundbreaking Ceremony

HARVEY, Ill., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra Cannabis , one of Illinois’ original and family-owned cannabis operators, marked a major milestone on June 16 with a groundbreaking celebration at 16950 S. Halsted Street Harvey — the future home of its newest dispensary and its first location in Chicago’s south suburbs.





nuEra is completely transforming a former tire shop into a state-of-the-art retail space where customers will find a wide array of premium cannabis products. Strategically located near the Tri State Tollway and just steps from the upcoming Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino, the dispensary is positioned to serve locals, commuters, and visitors from both Illinois and neighboring Indiana.

The June 16 event brought together city officials, community leaders, and nuEra executives to celebrate not just the opening of a new business, but an investment in community revitalization and economic growth.

“Harvey is moving forward, and nuEra’s investment is another clear sign of our city’s positive momentum,” said Mayor Christopher J. Clark during the ceremony. “This project is more than just a new business opening — it represents the revitalization of our commercial corridors, the creation of local jobs, and meaningful economic growth that benefits Harvey residents. We’re proud to welcome nuEra to our community and look forward to partnering with a company that is committed to being a responsible, engaged corporate neighbor and working to Build A Better Harvey.”





Inside the dispensary, customers will find nuEra’s full product portfolio, including in-house brands like Interstate 420, Midweek Friday, and Alchemy, alongside curated selections from the best cultivators in the state. Shoppers can also join nuEra’s High Flyers Club , a rewards program offering early access to product drops, exclusive deals, and stackable discounts that save members an additional 3–6% on every purchase.

The Illinois-rooted company has opened three new dispensaries in the past year alone and is expanding into Kentucky in 2025, solidifying its position as one of the largest independent, vertically integrated cannabis operators in the state.

“We’re proud to be part of Harvey’s resurgence,” said Laura Jaramillo Bernal, Chief Operating Officer of nuEra Cannabis. “This location reflects what nuEra is all about — investing in communities, creating access to high-quality cannabis, and being a strong local partner.”

About nuEra Cannabis:

nuEra Cannabis is an independent, family owned and operated cannabis retailer and cultivator with operations in Illinois, Kentucky and Michigan. As one of the original license holders, nuEra has helped shape the market from day one and now stands as one of the largest independent, vertically integrated operators in Illinois. With nine dispensaries across the state, its operations span cultivation, product manufacturing, wholesale, and retail.

The name “nuEra” reflects a belief that cannabis legalization in Illinois did more than change laws — it marked the beginning of a new era. An era of safer, higher-quality cannabis, greater access, and deeper community impact. From seed to sale, nuEra is committed to delivering premium products, empowering education, and building lasting partnerships across Illinois.

