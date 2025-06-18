Excellent Brain Ltd. Announces Joint Venture with MasNeuros to Launch Spanish Neurofeedback Trainers Course

Natanya, Israel , June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excellent Brain Ltd., an innovative Israeli start-up renowned for its advanced neurofeedback solutions, has announced a strategic joint venture with MasNeuros, a leading Spanish organization. This collaboration aims to deliver the Excellent Brain's Trainers Course in Spanish, focusing on Neurofeedback for ADHD, utilizing the cutting-edge Excellent Brain Neurofeedback platform.





The first course, successfully completed in May 2025, marks a significant milestone in making neurofeedback training accessible to Spanish-speaking clinics. This initiative is set to empower healthcare professionals across Spanish-speaking countries, providing them with the most effective tools for managing ADHD in clinical settings.

Ofer A. Lidsky, CEO and founder of Excellent Brain Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating,

"Partnering with MasNeuros allows us to extend our innovative neurofeedback training to a broader audience. This joint venture is a testament to our commitment to enhancing cognitive health and providing accessible solutions for ADHD management worldwide."

The Excellent Brain Neurofeedback platform is celebrated for its ability to leverage EEG signal processing to enhance brain function. By offering training programs that improve various cognitive aspects, particularly for individuals with ADHD, the platform stands as a beacon of innovation in mental wellness and cognitive enhancement.

This joint venture not only broadens the reach of Excellent Brain's pioneering technology but also reinforces its position as a leader in the field of neurofeedback. By collaborating with MasNeuros, Excellent Brain Ltd. is poised to make a significant impact on the mental health landscape in Spanish-speaking regions.

The completion of the first course signifies the beginning of a new era in neurofeedback training, where language is no longer a barrier to accessing world-class cognitive enhancement tools. Clinics in Spanish-speaking countries can now integrate these advanced solutions into their practices, offering patients the benefits of cutting-edge ADHD management techniques.





About Excellent Brain Ltd.



Excellent Brain Ltd., founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Ofer A. Lidsky, is an innovative Israeli start-up specializing in advanced neurofeedback solutions. The company's cutting-edge platform leverages EEG signal processing to enhance brain function, offering accessible training programs aimed at improving various cognitive aspects, particularly for individuals with ADHD. Excellent Brain's technology enables users to engage in neurofeedback and virtual reality-based training, promoting mental wellness and cognitive enhancement.

