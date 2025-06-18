DEADLINE ALERT for IOVA, DNUT, MSTR, DV: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

BENSALEM, Pa., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA)

Class Period: May 9, 2024 – May 8, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 14, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) new Authorized Treatment Centers were experiencing longer timelines to begin treating patients with Amtagvi; (2) the Company’s sales team and new ATCs were ineffective in patient identification and patient selection for Amtagvi, leading to higher patient drop-offs; (3) the foregoing dynamics led to higher costs and lower revenue because ATCs could not keep pace with manufactured product; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT)

Class Period: February 25, 2025 – May 7, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that demand for Krispy Kreme products declined materially at McDonald’s locations after the initial marketing launch; (2) that demand at McDonald’s locations was a driver of declining average sales per door per week; (3) that the partnership with McDonald’s was not profitable; (4) that the foregoing posed a substantial risk to maintaining the partnership with McDonald’s; (5) that, as a result, the Company would pause expansion into new McDonald’s locations; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR)

Class Period: April 30, 2024 – April 4, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the anticipated profitability of the Company’s bitcoin-focused investment strategy and treasury operations was overstated; (2) the various risks associated with bitcoin’s volatility and the magnitude of losses Strategy could recognize on the value of its digital assets following its adoption of ASU 2023-08 were understated; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV)

Class Period: November 10, 2023 – February 27, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 21, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DoubleVerify’s customers were shifting their ad spending from open exchanges to closed platforms, where the Company’s technological capabilities were limited and competed directly with native tools provided by platforms like Meta Platforms and Amazon; (2) DoubleVerify’s ability to monetize on its Activation Services was limited because the development of its technology for closed platforms was significantly more expensive and time-consuming than disclosed to investors; (3) DoubleVerify’s Activation Services in connection with certain closed platforms would take several years to monetize; (4) DoubleVerify’s competitors were better positioned to incorporate AI into their offerings on closed platforms, which impaired DoubleVerify’s ability to compete effectively and adversely impacted the Company’s profits; (5) DoubleVerify systematically overbilled its customers for ad impressions served to declared bots operating out of known data center server farms; (6) DoubleVerify’s risk disclosures were materially false and misleading because they characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as mere possibilities; and (7) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

