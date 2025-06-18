Landis+Gyr Optimizes Total Cost of Ownership with Tessell on Google Cloud Platform as Its Digital Backbone for Smart Metering Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landis+Gyr , a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions, has successfully optimized its total cost of ownership (TCO) and scaled its operations by migrating mission-critical Oracle workloads to Google Cloud Platform (GCP) with Tessell as its digital backbone. The initiative has empowered Landis+Gyr to modernize its infrastructure, improve real-time data processing, and deliver more intelligent energy solutions to utility customers worldwide.

Operating across more than 30 countries, Landis+Gyr manages millions of smart meters that help utilities optimize grid performance and improve energy efficiency. Facing a surge in global energy demand and a growing need for real-time grid intelligence, Landis+Gyr recognized the urgency to migrate from legacy, on-premises systems to a more scalable, cloud-native environment.

However, the migration of complex Oracle workloads—particularly Oracle Head End System (HES) and Meter Data Management (MDM) applications—posed a significant challenge. These systems were running on a Windows-based infrastructure that incurred high licensing costs, performance bottlenecks, and limited scalability.

The Tessell-GCP Advantage

Partnering with Tessell, Landis+Gyr executed a cross-platform migration from Windows to Linux while transitioning to GCP’s flexible, high-performance cloud infrastructure. Tessell’s Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) platform enabled seamless migration of Oracle workloads, delivering:

Real-time data ingestion with sub-second latency

Over 99.99% application availability

50% reduction in infrastructure costs

60% labor efficiency gains for database administrators

Compliance with data residency regulations across regions



“Tessell’s ability to execute complex Oracle migrations with precision allowed us to unlock significant operational and financial value,” said Martti Kontula, Head of OT & Data at Landis+Gyr. “Our smart metering applications now run with greater agility, enabling us to deliver better insights and services to our customers while setting the foundation for long-term growth.”

Proof-of-Concept Validates Business Impact

Before full implementation, Tessell executed a proof-of-concept (PoC) on GCP that validated the benefits of moving to a Linux-based system. The PoC confirmed that Landis+Gyr could meet demanding performance benchmarks including real-time smart meter data ingestion, system uptime, and throughput at scale.

Transformative Outcomes

Increased scalability : GCP’s elastic infrastructure now supports the ingestion and processing of data from millions of smart meters, ensuring responsiveness during peak load times.

: GCP’s elastic infrastructure now supports the ingestion and processing of data from millions of smart meters, ensuring responsiveness during peak load times. Reduced licensing and support costs : Transitioning from Windows to Linux eliminated unnecessary licensing fees and reduced maintenance overhead.

: Transitioning from Windows to Linux eliminated unnecessary licensing fees and reduced maintenance overhead. Streamlined operations : Automation of patching, updates, and lifecycle management freed up internal teams to focus on high-value innovation and analytics.

: Automation of patching, updates, and lifecycle management freed up internal teams to focus on high-value innovation and analytics. On-time data center exit: Landis+Gyr remains on track to fully decommission its legacy data centers, embracing a scalable cloud-first model.

Landis+Gyr will continue working with Tessell to strengthen its high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) capabilities, including:

Multi-zone, multi-region HA architecture on GCP

Automated cross-region DR with minimal data loss

Industry-compliant business continuity planning



“With Tessell’s robust cloud platform and GCP’s global scale, Landis+Gyr is well-positioned to meet the rising demands of the energy sector while supporting its mission of creating a more sustainable and intelligent energy future,” said Bakul Banthia, Co-Founder of Tessell.

About Tessell

Tessell is a multi-cloud DBaaS platform redefining enterprise data management with its comprehensive suite of AI-powered database services. By unifying operational and analytical data within a seamless data ecosystem, Tessell enables enterprises to modernize databases, optimize cloud economics, and drive intelligent decision-making at scale. Through AI and Conversational Data Management (CoDaM), Tessell makes data more accessible, interactive, and intuitive, empowering businesses to harness their data's full potential easily.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided 9 million tons of CO2 in FY 2024, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 1.7 billion in FY 2024, Landis+Gyr employs around 6,300 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com .

