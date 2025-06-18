SunnyMining Launches Free Cloud Mining: Easily Mine Bitcoin BTC, Dogecoin DOGE and Litecoin LTC

Chicago, IL, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud mining is moving towards a new stage of being lighter and smarter. SunnyMining announced the launch of a new free cloud mining service. Users do not need to buy mining machines or master the technology. They can participate in the real-time mining of various mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, DOGE, LTC, etc. with one click on their mobile phones or PCs.



The platform is designed for novice and efficiency-conscious investors. It supports automatic settlement and zero maintenance, and combines AI computing power scheduling with green energy to lower the participation threshold and build a sustainable and transparent passive income channel.



Features of SunnyMining free cloud mining:



· One-click mining: Both mobile and web versions can be operated, without the need for equipment or technical foundation.



· Multi-currency support: Supports BTC, DOGE, LTC and other mainstream cryptocurrencies for free selection.



· Automatic settlement: The system distributes income daily, and users do not need to withdraw manually.



· Real-time viewing: Account balance, computing power progress and income can be viewed simultaneously on each port.



· Flexible management: Users can switch currencies, pause tasks, and configure mining strategies at any time.



· Lightweight operation: No need to download complex programs, both web and App versions are ready to use.



Register now to start free cloud mining



New users can get a $15 new user bonus after registration, and earn $0.6 for free every day. You can experience the mining process without paying. It supports direct mining of BTC, DOGE, and LTC, and you can get started quickly with zero threshold.



How to start earning crypto with SunnyMining free cloud mining



Register an account: Visit SunnyMining official website or download the App, and you can complete the registration in a few steps.



Choose currency: Support mainstream crypto assets such as BTC, DOGE, LTC, and flexibly configure mining contracts.



Start mining: The system automatically allocates computing resources, no equipment or technical operation is required, and it can be started with one click.



Check income: Automatic settlement every day, you can check and withdraw money at any time through your mobile phone or website.



Invite friends: Invite others to mine through exclusive invitation codes, and you can get up to 4.5% of alliance rewards, expanding additional sources of income.



Register now to start free cloud mining



Contract diversification: meeting the mining strategies of different users

SunnyMining provides a variety of mining contract options, covering different amounts and periods, and users can choose according to their own budget and preferences. All contracts support automatic settlement and flexible management.





Classic contract: suitable for novices to try, short cycle, experience the complete process.



Flexible contract: balance income and cycle, suitable for users who want stable accumulation.



Advanced contract: suitable for long-term holding users, to obtain higher computing power allocation and better returns.



Click here to view full contract details

All contracts support daily automatic profit settlement, without the need for manual operations, making asset management easy and efficient.



Who is suitable for using SunnyMining cloud mining?

New users: no equipment or experience required, easy to get started.



Retail investors: suitable for small participation, low threshold to enter the crypto market.



Passive income people: hope to get continuous income through automatic mining.



Mobile phone users: used to operate with mobile devices, and keep track of progress anytime, anywhere.



Invitation users: willing to get extra rewards through promotion links.



SunnyMining Vision: Let more people easily enter the era of crypto mining

SunnyMining said that the launch of the free cloud mining service is an important step for the platform to promote the popularization and lightweighting of mining. By lowering the technical threshold, optimizing the user experience, and combining mobile terminal operations with alliance incentive mechanisms, the platform hopes to open the door to the world of digital assets for more people.





Visit now: www.sunnymining.com



Email: info@sunnymining.com



App download: https://sunnymining.com/download/



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

