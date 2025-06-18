QFSCOIN Launches Free Cloud Mining App Amid Crypto Market Surge

Seamless, secure, and sustainable crypto mining now fits in your pocket—with daily returns up to 9% and a $30 free contract for every new user

Lewes, Delaware, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QFSCOIN today unveiled its new mobile cloud mining app—bringing free, accessible, and high-yield crypto mining to global audiences at a time when Bitcoin has surged past $110,500 and altcoins are on the rise.



Free Mining Contract to Welcome New Users

To celebrate the launch, QFSCOIN is offering a complimentary $30 mining contract to every new user. That’s enough to get started without any upfront investment—mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, or Dogecoin right from the first day, with automated daily payouts.

High-Yield Fixed-Term Contracts for Scaling

Users can upgrade to paid contracts that deliver daily returns ranging from 2.5% to 9%, depending on the plan:







“With global crypto prices climbing, our goal is to give users a safe, predictable way to earn,” said QFSCOIN leadership.

Key Features of the App

Automatic daily payouts in crypto directly to your wallet





in crypto directly to your wallet Zero energy or hardware costs —everything runs in the cloud





—everything runs in the cloud Robust security with SSL encryption and DDoS protection





with SSL encryption and DDoS protection 24/7 multilingual support for user inquiries





QFSCOIN’s mining centers span the U.S., Canada, Norway, Iceland, and Kazakhstan—taking advantage of cool climates and stable, cost-effective power, optimized by AI tools for maximum performance.

Earn More with Referrals

The platform also includes a 3% affiliate commission, enabling users to build passive income by inviting friends and family.

Timing Is Everything

With Bitcoin eclipsing $110K and altcoins gaining double-digit lifts, QFSCOIN's launch arrives at a peak moment of crypto enthusiasm. The guaranteed returns—capped at 9% on the high-end contract—offer a compelling alternative to volatile trading and risky hardware setups.

How to Get Started

Download the QFSCOIN mobile app (available today on iOS and Android)



Register with your email to receive your free $30 mining contract



Monitor earnings in real-time and upgrade plans as desired



Refer others to earn ongoing commissions





Final Word

QFSCOIN's cloud mining app offers a flexible, no-risk way to mine crypto during a surging market. With its free starter plan, high-yield contracts, user-friendly mobile interface, and built-in referral program, it’s poised to attract both newcomers and crypto veterans.



About QFSCOIN



QFSCOIN was founded in the United States in 2019. The company's data centers are located in the United States, Canada, Norway, and Iceland. It is committed to providing safe and efficient Bitcoin, Litecoin Dogecoin cloud mining services to users around the world. Users can easily start mining without purchasing hardware. QFSCOIN provides reliable daily returns and cutting-edge technology, and protects user assets through a powerful risk management system.





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.