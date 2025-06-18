Greatsword Games Studios Announces Funding Round to Launch Ambitious Fantasy MMORPG

Orlando, Florida, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Greatsword Games Studios, LLC, an independent game development startup, has officially announced its intent to raise $5 million in seed funding. The investment will enable the studio to build a team of approximately 15 full-time developers, artists, and operational staff. The funding will also support the completion of the first alpha build of its flagship massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), under the working title Project: Crimson.

In addition, the studio aims to execute large-scale Kickstarter campaigns to generate early community engagement and momentum. Early-stage investors will be offered equity in the company, with an opportunity to help shape a bold new entry into the MMO market.

“We’ve come this far by bootstrapping and building from the ground up, and now we’re ready to take the next step and turn a promising prototype into a living, breathing online world,” says Brian Strigel, founder, CEO, and creative director of Greatsword. “Our mission is to create an MMO that values player agency, long-term growth, and meaningful community engagement. These are things we believe the genre has been missing.”

Greatsword was launched as a solo venture by Strigel, a developer and world-builder who began crafting the lore of its game universe more than a decade ago. Since then, the studio has grown organically through volunteer efforts and internal prototyping.

Now, Greatsword is entering a new phase of development. Its debut title, Project: Crimson, is envisioned as a full-scale, AAA fantasy MMO set in a wholly original world. The game unfolds on the fictional continent of Arenti, a land marked by complex geopolitical tension and perpetual conflict among rival kingdoms.



Concept Images for Playable Characters





At launch, players will choose to begin their journey in one of three distinctive regions, each with its own cultural and aesthetic identity. Treppaneau is a rugged Roman-Scottish-inspired frontier city located in the kingdom of Aequalo. Meanwhile, Agnus is a Viking-themed realm known for its martial traditions. Khazir is an African-influenced kingdom rich in history and environmental diversity.

The gameplay aims to set a new standard in player customization and immersion. Project: Crimson introduces a modular vocation system that allows players to construct unique combat classes by mixing and matching abilities, weapons, and gear. Instead of being locked into traditional RPG archetypes, players will be able to define their roles through experimentation and strategic growth.

An innovative weapon evolution mechanic complements this feature. It allows weapons to develop over time, gaining new traits and powers and further personalizing each player’s path. The game’s “geographical layering” system is also unique, with the world of Arenti visually evolving as development progresses.

Greatsword’s approach to development is community-driven. Inspired by the passion and loyalty of MMO players, the studio is implementing a development model that brings early adopters into the fold much sooner than traditional AAA studios typically allow. Alpha access won’t be limited to narrow testing windows. Players will be able to join the journey early, shape features through feedback, and become stakeholders in the world’s unfolding narrative.



Development Image for the City of Treppaneau





Project: Crimson is still in its early stages. However, it has already demonstrated signs of market potential. An early Reddit showcase of the game’s prototype resulted in numerous unique visitors to the studio’s website in a single day. Strigel believes it’s an encouraging indicator of unmet demand within the MMO community.

Gamers responded positively to the original lore, fresh game mechanics, and the promise of a new fantasy IP that breaks away from genre tropes. Greatsword believes its unique world-building, flexible class systems, and transparent development strategy position it to capture the interest of a loyal and underserved audience.

Greatsword Games Studios, LLC offers investors an opportunity to support a large-scale gaming project in its formative stage. The $5 million raise is designed to establish a lean, high-output studio capable of delivering tangible milestones, from early access gameplay to impactful crowdfunding campaigns. With equity on the table, early backers have a chance to align themselves with a passionate team and a game set to become a long-term fixture in the MMO landscape.

