Fresh Gourmet and Tajín® Clasico Chile Lime Seasoning are Bringing Bold Flavors to Salad Season with a Craveable and Convenient Lineup of Croutons, Pepitas & Masa Strips

VILLA RICA, Ga., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh Gourmet, the go-to brand for chef-inspiring croutons and salad toppings, has partnered with Tajín®, the top-selling chile lime seasoning, to craft an irresistible lineup of ready-made Chile Lime Croutons, Pepitas, and Masa Strips that are hitting store shelves just in time for salad season.

Combining Tajín’s signature tangy kick with a bold and satisfying crunch, the new salad, soup, and bowl complements offer consumers convenient and inspiring ways to spice up savory, veggie-based dishes and recipes - a flavor territory that’s distinctly different from the sweet treats and fruits that the popular seasoning is renowned for.

Whether it’s the Chile Lime Pepitas bringing a nutty zing to a grilled corn salad, or the Masa Strips spicing things up atop a bowl of tortilla soup, the new products are poised to fire the imaginations of a wide range of produce-aisle shoppers - particularly the younger, multicultural consumers whose hunger for sweet-sour-spicy flavor mashups has driven rising category demand in recent years.

“Fresh Gourmet is thrilled to pair up its best-selling salad toppings with the authentic flavor and broad, iconic appeal of Tajín,” says Senior Marketing Manager, Samantha McCaul. “The seemingly countless usage occasions consumers have found for it in the world of fruits, vegetables, and sweets are inspiring, especially as we think about opportunities for meals and snacks on the savory side. The craveability factor here is going to be off the charts.”

“At Tajín, we’re always excited to explore new ways for our fans to get inspired and experience the unique flavor of our signature blend,” said Haydee Fernández, Director of Alliances at Tajín USA. “Partnering with Fresh Gourmet allows us to bring Tajín’s distinctive chile lime taste into a whole new space — adding a bold and tangy kick to salads, soups, and bowls, and delivering authentic craveable in an entirely new way.”

Having already garnered sell-in at some of the top national retailers, the Chile Lime Croutons (4oz), Chile Lime Pepitas (3.25oz) and Chile Lime Masa Strips (3.5oz), represent yet another appealing addition to Fresh Gourmet Co’s well-stocked produce-aisle portfolio of croutons, dried fruit & nut blends, tortilla and wonton strips, crispy vegetables, and more.

The new products are available in open stock cases, as well as high-impact shippers. When placed adjacent to fresh salad mixes, the vibrant displays not only inspire craveable meals but drive bigger produce baskets, as well. To learn more or request samples, please email info@freshgourmet.com or visit freshgourmetcompany.com.

About Fresh Gourmet Company

Fresh Gourmet Company is a trusted partner for packaged produce complements that inspire fresh produce consumption through innovative products, quality ingredients, and practical merchandising solutions. The company's portfolio features consumer favorites such as Fresh Gourmet croutons and salad toppings, Concord Foods guacamole mixes and seasonings, Italia Garden squeeze citrus, and Simply Concord caramels and sauces. Fresh Gourmet Company manufactures and distributes its products nationwide, serving major, regional, and e-commerce retail channels. For more information visit www.freshgourmetcompany.com

About Tajín

Industrias Tajín® is a market leader in both Mexico and the United States in chile products, in addition to being one of the most important brands in producing and commercializing products derived from chile worldwide. Today, it has a presence in more than 65 countries around the world. Tajín was founded in 1985, surprising consumers with the perfect blend of mild chile peppers, lime, and sea salt. In 1993, Tajín made its first export to the United States, and Tajín International Corporation was established in Houston, TX, from where all commercial activity of the brand in the U.S. is managed. The brand arrived in Central American and European markets in 2006. For more information visit www.tajín.com.

Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

josh@fikacollective.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e02ff1a0-bdc0-4dae-9ba1-3f56212f87db

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2ec8bf3-751a-4fdc-9ac8-e495920234fb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff849d38-8853-449a-ba11-99444c852e89