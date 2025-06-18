AI for Impact: Project 900 Offers Free AI Training to 900 Nonprofits over 90 Days

Atlanta, GA, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project 900 kicks off its ambitious program to equip 900 nonprofits with essential artificial intelligence skills free of charge on Monday, June 23rd.

With an intro dropping on June 20 and the first lesson on June 23, this 90-day intensive AI training program aims to bridge the growing digital divide and empower nonprofit and community-serving organizations to amplify their impact through AI adoption. Nonprofit leaders are welcome to sign up, even after the project starts.

Nonprofits often grapple with limited resources and staffing, making it challenging to keep pace with rapid technological advancements. Started by seasoned nonprofit leader and entrepreneur Adam Walker , Project 900 recognizes this critical need and offers a unique solution.

"Nonprofits are the backbone of our communities, and they deserve every tool available to maximize their incredible work," says Walker. "AI isn't just a buzzword; it's a productivity game-changer. Project 900 is about simplifying AI use, and putting its power directly into the hands of those who are making a real difference."

What to Expect from Project 900:

Comprehensive AI Training: Participants will receive weekly lessons delivered directly to their inbox, covering everything from the basics of AI to advanced prompting, frameworks, and tools. The program will even guide nonprofits in building their own "AI agents" – essentially autonomous digital interns – to streamline operations and boost productivity.

Practical Application: Tuesdays through Thursdays will be dedicated to assignments and supporting resources, ensuring participants gain hands-on experience and can immediately apply their newfound knowledge to their organization's productivity, marketing efforts, and beyond.

Live Q&A: Fridays will feature live Q&A calls with Adam Walker, providing a direct line to guidance, deeper insights, and a collaborative space for sharing ideas.

Community Building: Beyond the lessons, Project 900 will create a supportive community where nonprofit leaders can connect, share challenges, and grow together, building a lasting network of support.

Focus on Marketing & Beyond: While the initial focus will be on leveraging AI for marketing and productivity, the skills learned will be broadly applicable to various nonprofit tasks and operations, from grant writing to volunteer management.

Project 900 is open to anyone working in a nonprofit or community-serving organization. To sign up and unlock the power of AI for your mission, visit project900.com . Signups are welcome anytime during the 90-day intensive.

About Project 900

Project 900 is a free, 90-day initiative founded by Adam Walker, dedicated to training 900 nonprofits in artificial intelligence. The program aims to empower community-serving organizations to leverage AI for enhanced marketing, increased efficiency, and greater impact, bridging the technological gap for those who need it most.

About Adam Walker

Adam Walker is a nonprofit strategist, tech founder, and marketing expert with a passion for helping mission-driven organizations grow. He co-founded 48in48 and TogetherLetters ,, leads Project 900, and consults with nonprofits on how to use marketing and technology to amplify their impact. Adam also co-hosts the Tech Talk Y’all podcast and advises mid-sized organizations on simplifying their communications and marketing to drive real results.

Contact

Adam Walker

Project900@storysafe.co

Project900.com





