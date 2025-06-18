Itron Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conference

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, announced today that it will participate in the J.P. Morgan 2025 Energy, Power, Renewables & Mining Conference on Wed., June 25, 2025, in New York City. Tom Deitrich, Itron’s president and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.

About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: www.itron.com.

Itron® and the Itron logo are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc. in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners, and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

For additional information, contact:



Itron, Inc.

Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

David Means

Director, Investor Relations

737-242-8448

Investors@itron.com

Additional Resources