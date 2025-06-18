Reed’s to Participate in OTC Markets Virtual Investor Conference on June 26

NORWALK, Conn., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s, Inc. (OTCQX: REED) (“Reed’s” or the “Company”), owner of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, natural ginger beverages, today announced its participation in the upcoming OTC Markets Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Reed’s management team will hold virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day and host a presentation at 2:00pm ET. This will be a live, interactive event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real time. For those unable to attend the live event, an archived webcast will also be made available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

To sign up for the conference or schedule a 1x1 meeting with Reed’s management team, please click here. For any additional questions, please contact the Company’s investor relations team at ir@reedsinc.com.

About Reed's, Inc.

Reed’s is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and naturally bold™ better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed's is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed’s®, Virgil’s® and Flying Cauldron® brand names. The Company’s beverages are now sold in over 32,000 stores nationwide.

Reed’s is known as America's #1 name in natural, ginger-based beverages. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, Reed’s portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to- drink ginger mules and hard ginger ales. The brand has recently successfully expanded into the zero-sugar segment with its proprietary, natural sweetener system.

Virgil's® is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and Cola. These flavors are also available in five zero sugar varieties which are naturally sweetened and certified ketogenic.

Flying Cauldron® is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage aficionados, Flying Cauldron is made with natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine, or GMOs.

New SodaSmarter (™) functional beverage flavor lineup in Berry Bubbly, Strawberry Vanilla, Rootbeer and Lemongrass Ginger.

For more information, visit drinkreeds.com, virgils.com and flyingcauldron.com. To receive exclusive perks for Reed’s investors, please visit the Company’s page on the Stockperks app here.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza

Elevate IR

ir@reedsinc.com

(720) 330-2829