Green Builder Media Releases New Issue: “Resilience Rising”—A Roadmap for Smarter, Stronger, Sustainable Homes"

Lake City, Colo., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As builders navigate shifting global markets, rising material costs, and growing demand for sustainability, Green Builder magazine’s latest issue, "Affordable Resilience," offers timely strategies for maintaining profits, protecting brand integrity, and designing smarter, future-ready homes.

The issue is now available for free digital download, offering builders, developers, architects, and sustainability professionals deep insights into today’s most critical challenges—and the innovations designed to solve them.

The issue includes:

Explore how right-sizing floor plans can boost buyer satisfaction while lowering construction costs. Optimized Roof-Attic Assemblies. Understand why roof and attic design is the most critical feature affecting energy performance.

• VISION House Vegas: Crossing the Rubicon–A bold new vision for sustainable production building. • VISION House Austin: A Place of Peace–A real-world case study in sustainable design for hot, harsh climates built for a couple in their mid-80s to help them age in place. Today’s Homeowner: The Rise of Gen Alpha. Green Builder Media’s COGNITION Smart Data offers insights into how the world’s next generation of homeowners is already shaping demand for healthier, more efficient homes.

“This issue of Green Builder magazine delivers critical knowledge about high-performance building,” says Matt Power, Editor-in-Chief of Green Builder. “We’ve curated the content to help building professionals not only survive market disruption but lead the way in building stronger, smarter homes that live light on the planet.”

Download the full issue for free now: https://www.greenbuildermedia.com/may-june-2025-affordable-resilience

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

