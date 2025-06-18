Oportun Releases Investor Presentation Highlighting Strategic Progress

Outlines proactive steps taken by Board and management to drive long-term stockholder value

Urges stockholders to vote “FOR” Oportun’s two nominees – CEO Raul Vazquez and Carlos Minetti – on the GREEN proxy card

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven financial services company, today released an investor presentation in connection with the Company’s upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled to be held on July 18, 2025. The presentation and additional important information related to the Annual Meeting are available at VoteForOportun.com.

Oportun’s Board of Directors encourages stockholders to review the Company’s proxy statement carefully and vote “FOR” the Company’s nominees – CEO Raul Vazquez and Carlos Minetti – using the GREEN proxy card or GREEN voting instruction form.

About Oportun

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven financial services company that puts its members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $20.3 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members set aside an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit Oportun.com.

