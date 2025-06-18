Globex Mining Enterprises Announces Results of Annual Meeting

 | Source: Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to announce that all five nominees listed in its 2025 management information circular were re-elected as directors at Globex’s annual meeting of shareholders held yesterday in Toronto, Ontario.

At the meeting, the following individuals were re-elected as directors of Globex on a vote by ballot, with the following results:

 Nominee Votes For Votes Against 
 Jack Stoch 11,310,560 20,712 
 Dianne Stoch 11,011,430 319,842 
 Ian Atkinson 10,759,255 572,017 
 Chris Bryan 10,857,875 473,397 
 Johannes H. C. van Hoof 11,184,360 146,912 
       

Director biographies are available in the Management section of Globex’s website at www.globexmining.com.

At the meeting, Globex’s shareholders also appointed MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Globex’s auditor.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P.Geo., President and CEO of Globex.

We Seek Safe Harbour.Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b)
 CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
For further information, contact:
 
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1		Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com

