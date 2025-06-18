Globex Mining Enterprises Announces Results of Annual Meeting

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to announce that all five nominees listed in its 2025 management information circular were re-elected as directors at Globex’s annual meeting of shareholders held yesterday in Toronto, Ontario.

At the meeting, the following individuals were re-elected as directors of Globex on a vote by ballot, with the following results:

Nominee Votes For Votes Against Jack Stoch 11,310,560 20,712 Dianne Stoch 11,011,430 319,842 Ian Atkinson 10,759,255 572,017 Chris Bryan 10,857,875 473,397 Johannes H. C. van Hoof 11,184,360 146,912

Director biographies are available in the Management section of Globex’s website at www.globexmining.com.

At the meeting, Globex’s shareholders also appointed MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Globex’s auditor.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P.Geo., President and CEO of Globex.