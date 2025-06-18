Jayman Living unveils Nostalgia Townlet: A first-of-its-kind community featuring private social club in southeast Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the success of its Westman Village community, Jayman Living (Jayman) is excited to unveil Nostalgia Townlet, the first of its kind deliberately curated amenity-rich community coming to southeast Calgary. As part of the development, Jayman will also introduce the prestigious Nostalgia Club, a 400,000 sq.ft. private social and athletic club unlike anything else in Calgary or across North America.

Located south of Seton and Rangeview, Nostalgia Townlet blends European-style living and modern comfort atop the Bow River. Designed with the vibrancy, charm and the timelessness of a European village in mind, the new luxury community will feature a variety of boutique shops, cafes, restaurants, specialty grocery store, anchored by a 155ft clock tower and 1.5 mile ridge line that overlooks the world-class fly-fishing Bow River, and lower river bench boutique hotel and conference centre, all of these amenities are only steps away.

Thoughtfully and boldly designed, Nostalgia Townlet will offer an all encompassing variety of home styles including affordable living to estate living, ranging from single-family detached homes, a new wide format design-built form, to seniors’ living, townhomes, condominiums and purpose-built rentals, for every lifestyle.

Designed and developed by Jayman Living, homes within the community will be constructed by 26-time Builder of the Year, Jayman BUILT. Homes will feature Jayman BUILT’s next generation design, and industry-leading sustainable building practices including solar panels, triple pane windows, tankless hot water heaters and other smart home features are all considered standard. The architectural styling will feature extremely durable products, such as standing-seam steel roofs, brick, stone and stucco materials, creating a never been seen before, vibrant streetscape, inspired by European cities such as Paris and Amsterdam.

“Nostalgia isn’t just a place to live — it’s a place to belong,” said Jay Westman, Chairman and CEO of Jayman BUILT. “We are creating a legacy community — one that redefines lifestyle, connection, and wellness for generations to come.”

Alongside the visionary development, Jayman is proud to unveil the new world-class, Nostalgia Club - soon to be the most prestigious private social and athletic club in North America and the first of its kind in Canada. An exclusive members-only space that spans 400,000 square feet, the Nostalgia Club will offer the following best-in-class amenities:

Rooftop dining room called The Evermore and 4 other diverse dining experiences.

An NHL-sized ice rink, a 25,000 sq. ft fitness centre with a 380-meter running track.

World class racquet facilities, a full aquatic centre, 35-ft tall climbing centre, 8 lane bowling, and 6 golf simulator bays.

Stunning Banquet facilities, private dining rooms and business lounges

Child minding, playgrounds and youth centres for the kids

Thermal wellness Spa with outdoor zen garden

An adult rooftop resort pool with cabanas and outdoor dining and poolside bar

And so much more!

“From business meetings to open ice time; pickleball games to fine dining; fully integrated family programming and even a spa with luxury longevity treatments: The Nostalgia Club isn’t an escape from real life — this is where real life flourishes,” says Westman.

Set to be the cultural and social heartbeat of Nostalgia Townlet, the groundbreaking Nostalgia Club is designed with Jayman Living’s vision of connecting people, building family legacies and redefining luxury lifestyle communities in Alberta.

Both Nostalgia Townlet and The Nostalgia Club Sales Centres will open on Saturday, June 21st. Explore two immersive 3D experiences and the launch of the Icona Townhome Collection, now pre-selling.

For more information about Nostalgia Townlet, visit NostalgiaTownlet.com

About Jayman Living

Jayman Living approaches each piece of land with intention, drawing on its history while planning for what’s next. Following a vision to create and develop vibrant, unique, well-planned communities that are shaped by the needs of those that will live there, Jayman Living builds destinations that are purposeful in design, rich in amenities and built with future generations in mind. These are places where people can thrive —complete communities that bring lasting impact to Alberta and the families who call them home. For more information visit www.jaymanliving.com.

About Jayman BUILT

For over 45 years, Jayman BUILT has continually redefined the way new homes are built, bought and, most importantly, lived in. Customer experience is always at the heart of this journey. Participating in community developments in Calgary, Edmonton, Leduc, St. Albert and Sherwood Park, Jayman BUILT is one of the largest homebuilders in Alberta, welcoming over 31,000 new homeowners throughout its history. For more information, visit www.jayman.com.

Media inquiries

Lisa Libin

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

403-815-5626

llibin@brooklinepr.com

Vanessa Sambrooke

Jayman BUILT

403-478-3434

vsambrooke@jayman.com