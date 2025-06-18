Serenity Recovery Network Receives $240,900 from OneOhio Local Funding for Recovery Housing Project

CINCINNATI, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serenity Recovery Network (SRN) a leading provider of abstinence-based recovery housing for individuals suffering from substance use disorders, is proud to announce it has been awarded a $240,900 grant from Hamilton County and the City of Cincinnati through the OneOhio Local Funding Initiative. The funds will support the renovation of a 5-unit, 9-bed building in Cincinnati to provide stable, abstinence-based recovery housing for individuals overcoming addiction.



“This Serenity Recovery Housing project was made possible thanks to the support of the OneOhio Local Funding,” said Allison Marchioni, Executive Director of SRN. “We are grateful for this investment in long-term recovery solutions for our community.”

“This project funding, granted to the Serenity Recovery Network, will provide much needed affordable recovery housing that supports people in our community working towards long term recovery,” said Denise Driehaus, Hamilton County Commissioner and Executive Chair of the Hamilton County Addiction Coalition (HC ARC).

The new facility is in Cincinnati and will offer stable, apartment-style recovery housing with built-in accountability and access to vital recovery support services. The Serenity Recovery Network’s approach emphasizes peer support, structure, and community reintegration, helping residents rebuild their lives with dignity and purpose.

This initiative aligns with Hamilton County and the City of Cincinnati’s ongoing strategy to use opioid settlement funds to provide community centered solutions to the addiction crisis.

"This expansion will allow us to reach more people, provide more resources, and meet the rising need in our community. We’ve seen firsthand how housing, structure, and compassionate support can change lives," said Allison Marchioni, executive director of SRN.

For more information, visit [www.serenityrecoverynetwork.org]. or contact:

Allison Marchioni, allisonmmarchioni@outlook.com









