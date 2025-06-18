Questex's Digital Signage Experience 2025 Announces Ariel Haroush of Future Stores and Marcos Terenzio of IA Interior Architects to Keynote Event

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE), the premier event for the digital signage industry, today announces Ariel Haroush, Chairman & Founder, Future Stores and Marcos Terenzio, Senior Director Digital Experience, IA Interior Architects will keynote the event. DSE takes place October 19-21, 2025, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in California. Register here.

“We are pleased to welcome Ariel Haroush and Marcos Terenzio to our program. These industry trailblazers will provide our audience with a glimpse into the fascinating work they are creating. Both keynotes are a must-attend for anyone looking to develop innovative solutions in the digital and interactive display industry,” said David Drain, Event Director for DSE.

Haroush will deliver the opening keynote “The Experience Economy - Elevating retail for the modern shopper.” During this session, Haroush will explore how technology is reshaping the retail experience to meet the demands of today's connected consumer. Attendees will discover how embracing innovation can elevate engagement, boost ROI and keep retail not just relevant, but irresistible.

Haroush is a global retail expert, entrepreneur and technology futurist with 20+ years of experience connecting top brands including Google, H&M, and Adidas, to consumers through innovation across retail and digital. He is the founder of Outform, one of the world’s leading retail marketing agencies, and Chairman of Future Stores, a pioneering retail concept featuring brands like Tesla, Pepsi, earning a Gold Reggie Award for the Intel AI Experience. Haroush’s bold, forward-thinking approach continues to shape the future of omnichannel commerce worldwide.

Terenzio will deliver the keynote “Elevating Experiences Through the Harmony of Art + Science.” This session will explore the complex and interconnected challenges of disconnection, the rapid advancement of technology and artificial intelligence and why we need to prioritize our communities and the stories that shape and reflect who we are, to the environment and the evolution of place.

Terenzio is an award-winning experience designer, artist, strategist, creative director and digital visionary. For 25 years he has delivered ground-breaking experiences for global clients. He provides motivational and creatively conducive approaches that inspire and nurture ideation and artistic expression to effectively engage, communicate, captivate and deliver results on business objectives.

DSE’s format is designed to blend high-impact education with hands-on technology showcases, curated networking and experiential activations. The conference program will feature a compelling lineup of keynotes, panel discussions and technical sessions addressing the future of digital signage, AI-driven content strategies, retail media networks, interactive design, sustainability, and more. Additionally, the expanded speaker roster will feature top-tier thought leaders, trailblazing creatives and industry disruptors from retail, hospitality, corporate, transportation, education, healthcare and beyond.

DSE 2025 offers new specialized passes for its targeted audience. Options include:

The End User / Architect Pass is tailored for professionals designing, managing, or deploying digital signage solutions in physical environments

The Agency / Consultant / Integrator Pass is tailored for professionals shaping strategies, implementing solutions or driving innovation for clients

www.digitalsignageexperience.com

For sponsor and exhibitor inquiries, contact Kelly Turner at kturner@questex.com.

