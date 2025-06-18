Artificial Intelligence Risk, Inc. and Fynancial, Inc. Awarded “Best in Show” at RIA Edge for “Fyn”, the First Agentic AI Powered Assistant for Financial Advisors

Greenwich, CT, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Risk, Inc. and Fynancial, Inc. were jointly awarded Best in Show at Wealth Management EDGE 2025 in Boca Raton, FL for Fyn, an agentic AI powered assistant for financial advisors.

Fyn, launched this month in a JV between AI Risk and Fynancial simplifies day-to-day advisor workflows by combining firm data, client activity, and platform integrations into one intelligent command center.

Artificial Intelligence Risk, Inc., a firm specializing in AI governance, risk, compliance, and cybersecurity (GRCC), partnered with Fynancial to build out the AI agents for Fyn and operate within a robust safety framework that includes permission-based access, hallucination filtering, agent testing, and role-based control over sensitive data. AI Risk has a patent pending on AI GRCC – a governance, risk, compliance and cybersecurity platform specifically for Gen AI.

Reflecting on the award, Alec Crawford, CEO and Co-Founder of Artificial Intelligence Risk Inc., notes, “I am so proud of the team effort between Artificial Intelligence Risk, Inc. and Fynancial. Winning shows not just the power of our agentic AI platform to help financial advisors, but also the necessity of having AI governance, risk, compliance, and cyber security at the heart of enterprise AI. That’s what we do.”

About Artificial Intelligence Risk

Artificial Intelligence Risk (AI Risk, Inc.) is the leader in AI governance, risk, compliance, and cybersecurity (AI GRCC) software, offering the first comprehensive advanced platform for generative-AI safety, security, and regulatory compliance. Founded in 2023 by Alec Crawford, Frank Fitzgerald and Joe McMann, AI Risk’s team has decades of experience in artificial intelligence, financial services, risk management, and compliance. The company focuses on rapid (one hour) private cloud deployment and strict data confidentiality, enabling secure and regulatory-compliant use of AI and generative-AI technologies for high-risk organizations across the globe. For more information, please visit aicrisk.com.

About Fynancial

Fynancial is a mobile-first digital experience platform that redefines how advisors and clients connect. Fully white-labeled and integrated across an RIA’s existing tech stack, Fynancial enables secure messaging, real-time meeting scheduling, document sharing, and personalized push notifications, all through a firm-branded app. By centralizing communication and integrating with platforms like Orion, Tamarac, Addepar, and Black Diamond, Fynancial delivers a seamless, high-engagement experience that helps advisors scale trust, drive referrals, and modernize client service.

