Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance Names Trailblazing Economic Developer, Danielle Casey, as New President & CEO

Las Vegas, NV, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) has announced Danielle Casey as its new President & CEO. Casey will assume her role with LVGEA towards the end of August, bringing more than two decades of experience in economic development, with a proven track of driving business growth through strategic planning, public administration, business attraction and regional collaboration

“We are thrilled to welcome Danielle Casey as the new CEO of LVGEA,” said Lauri Perdue, chairwoman of Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance. “Danielle is a nationally respected economic development leader with a proven track record of transformative leadership, innovation, and results. As we move into a transformational era of economic development for Southern Nevada, her experience rebuilding and revitalizing organizations—most recently in Albuquerque—paired with her deep national network and data-driven approach, uniquely positions her to lead LVGEA into its next chapter. With her at the helm, we are confident in our ability to strengthen the economic resilience of our region.”

Casey has driven inclusive growth, diversified economies, and delivered sustainable job creation across the Southwest, including, Arizona, California, and New Mexico, and most recently, served as the President and CEO of the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA).

During her tenure at AREA, Casey led a period of transformation and growth, including developing and executing a bold new strategic plan coined AREA 1.0; modernizing governance and transitioning the organization to a 501(c)(3) public charity; expanding public-private partnerships and building a sustainable funding model; driving impactful legislative advocacy, including a site readiness program to enhance New Mexico’s business climate; and supporting major business attraction and expansion wins across the Albuquerque metro.

Prior to AREA, Casey served as Executive Vice President of the Greater Sacramento Economic Council, where she oversaw business development and strategic partnerships. She also held the position of Economic Development Director for the City of Scottsdale, Ariz., leading initiatives that delivered more than $7 billion in economic impact and thousands of high-quality jobs.

“Las Vegas is a region of incredible opportunity, resilience, and momentum, and I am honored to lead the next chapter of economic development for Southern Nevada,” said Casey. “Throughout my career, I’ve been focused on building diverse economies, forging meaningful partnerships, and creating pathways to prosperity for all. I look forward to working with the talented team at LVGEA, our public and private sector partners, and the broader community to drive sustainable growth that benefits every corner of the region.”

The LVGEA Board led an extensive and intentional search process over the past several months, thoughtfully vetting and considering top candidates locally and nationally. Finalists participated in an in-depth interview process, including a multi-day immersion visit to the region to ensure a deep understanding of the region's unique dynamics and opportunities.

“It has been an honor to help prepare the way for a leader of Danielle’s caliber,” states Interim President & CEO, Betsy Fretwell. “Her depth of experience, strategic vision, and commitment to economic development make her exceptionally well-suited to guide LVGEA into its next chapter. I am confident the organization will continue to thrive under her leadership, and I look forward to all that lies ahead for Southern Nevada.”

About Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) is a public-private partnership dedicated to growing the economy of the Las Vegas region through intentional business attraction, expansion, and connectivity. LVGEA has been designated one of eight Regional Development Authorities (RDA) in Nevada by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) for 2024-2025. To learn more, visit lvgea.org.

