nuEra Partners with Howard Brown Health & Care Moor Foundation for June 2025 Fundraisers

CHICAGO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra Cannabis is proud to announce two impactful fundraisers this June in partnership with Howard Brown Health and the Care Moor Foundation for Civic Engagement . Aligned with both Pride Month and Juneteenth, these initiatives reflect nuEra’s ongoing commitment to inclusion, wellness, and social equity through cannabis.

Juneteenth Fundraiser — June 19

On June 19, nuEra will donate 5% of net revenue from all nuEra House of Brands products and Black Owned Brands to the Care Moor Foundation for Civic Engagement.

The Care Moor Foundation for Civic Engagement empowers Black communities through civic engagement, education, leadership development, and social justice advocacy — driving systemic change and uplifting underserved populations across Illinois.

From June 19–22, customers can also make direct donations at checkout in all nuEra dispensaries , further supporting Care Moor’s vital voter education, leadership training, and social equity work.

Pride Month Fundraiser — June 28

On June 28, nuEra will contribute 5% of net revenue from all House of Brands products to Howard Brown Health.

Founded in 1974, Howard Brown Health is one of the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ healthcare providers, now serving over 40,000 patients across 12 Illinois locations. They deliver affirming, culturally competent care including primary healthcare, HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment, mental health services, dental care, and wellness programs.

From June 27–30, customers may also make direct donations at the register to further support Howard Brown Health’s mission to eliminate healthcare disparities and provide compassionate, equitable care for LGBTQ+ individuals regardless of ability to pay.

“This Pride, shopping at nuEra means more than your regular trip to the dispensary. Your purchase directly contributes to the wellbeing of the over 40,000 patients who rely on Howard Brown Health for equitable, affirming care regardless of their ability to pay. We’re thrilled to partner again with nuEra, and are honored to be selected as their partner for Pride.”

— Michael Brigance, Annual Fund Coordinator, Howard Brown Health

Why These Fundraisers Matter

These June fundraisers highlight nuEra’s deep-rooted values of equity, inclusion, and authentic local engagement:

Howard Brown Health delivers vital healthcare services tailored to the unique needs of LGBTQ+ individuals, fostering safe, affirming spaces for physical and mental wellbeing.



delivers vital healthcare services tailored to the unique needs of LGBTQ+ individuals, fostering safe, affirming spaces for physical and mental wellbeing. Care Moor Foundation for Civic Engagement empowers Black communities through civic participation, voter engagement, leadership development, and social justice reform — creating pathways for systemic, sustainable change.



Shop With Purpose

“Whether shopping for our curated brands, donating at checkout, or simply sharing these causes with friends and family, every action helps build a healthier, more inclusive future for all,” said Jonah Rapino nuEra Director of Marketing. “nuEra is proud to use cannabis as a platform for real social impact.”

All nuEra dispensary locations across Illinois are participating in this fundraiser — see the full list of locations below.

For full event schedules and partner organization details, visit www.nueracannabis.com .

About nuEra Cannabis:

nuEra Cannabis is an Illinois-born, family-owned and operated cannabis company with deep roots in the state’s medical cannabis history. As one of the original license holders, nuEra has helped shape the market from day one and now stands as one of the largest independent, vertically integrated operators in Illinois. With nine dispensaries across the state, its operations span cultivation, product manufacturing, wholesale, and retail.

The name “nuEra” reflects a belief that cannabis legalization in Illinois did more than change laws — it marked the beginning of a new era. An era of safer, higher-quality cannabis, greater access, and deeper community impact. From seed to sale, nuEra is committed to delivering premium products, empowering education, and building lasting partnerships across Illinois.

For more information, visit www.nueracannabis.com .

