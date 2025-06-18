Carbon Streaming Announces Annual General Meeting Results

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Streaming Corporation (Cboe CA: NETZ) (OTCQB: OFSTF) (FSE: M2Q) (“Carbon Streaming” or the “Company”) today held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), where each of the five nominees proposed as directors and listed in the Company’s management proxy circular dated May 6, 2025 were elected as directors.
A total of 16,029,044 common shares were voted in respect of the election of directors at the Meeting, representing approximately 30.32% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.
At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditor and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.
The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:
|Nominee
|Outcome of Vote
|Voted
|Voted (%)
|Marcel de Groot
|Approved
|12,531,540 For
2,499,687 Withheld
|83.370%
16.630%
|Olivier P. Garret
|Approved
|12,518,740 For
2,512,487 Withheld
|83.285%
16.715%
|Marin Katusa
|Approved
|12,585,416 For
2,445,811 Withheld
|83.728%
16.272%
|Alice Schroeder
|Approved
|12,517,415 For
2,513,812 Withheld
|83.276%
16.724%
|Sam Wong
|Approved
|13,937,826 For
1,093,401 Withheld
|92.726%
7.274%
For complete voting results on all matters approved at the Meeting, please see the Company’s Report of Voting Results dated June 18, 2025 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
About Carbon Streaming
Carbon Streaming’s focus is on projects that generate high-quality carbon credits and have a positive impact on the environment, local communities, and biodiversity, in addition to their carbon reduction or removal potential.
ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY:
Marin Katusa, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 365.607.6095
info@carbonstreaming.com
www.carbonstreaming.com
Investor Relations
investors@carbonstreaming.com
Media
media@carbonstreaming.com
