Narda-MITEQ Awarded Prototype to Optimize Power Dividers in Growler Aircrafts for DoN

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Program Manager Air (PMA)–265 and Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane), in partnership with NSTXL through the S²MARTS OTA, have announced a prototype award to optimize Power Dividers for the EA–18G aircraft. NAVAIR is qualifying a new design and source of supply for the Power Dividers, which are utilized in the ALQ-218(V)2 Tactical Jamming Subsystem Receiver (TJSR). The prototyping and qualification will be awarded to Narda-MITEQ.

Prior to the award, NAVAIR participated in an event in which organizations interested in submitting could engage with NAVAIR and ask questions about the opportunity, as well as clarify government needs. The Strategic & Spectrum Missions Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems (S²MARTS) Other Transaction Authority (OTA), the agreement vehicle for the opportunity, hosted the event as well as an industry networking event to encourage teaming. OTAs are a modern, efficient prototyping vehicle suitable for opportunities like Power Dividers that need to move quickly.

The S2MARTS OTA is managed by National Security Technology Accelerator (NSTXL). NSTXL is a consortium manager focused on revolutionizing government innovation. With accelerated prototyping processes through OTAs, DoD can make leading technologies like power dividers available to the Warfighter faster than ever.

About S2MARTS

The Strategic & Spectrum Missions Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems (S²MARTS), managed by NSTXL, is the premier rapid OT agreement vehicle for the Department of Defense (DoD) in trusted microelectronics, strategic & spectrum mission, and other critical mission areas. The Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Crane Division created S²MARTS to grow and engage an elite network of innovators, shorten the path to defense prototype development, and advance national security efforts.

For media inquiries contact:

NSTXL Press

press@nstxl.org

