Colab Platforms Empowers Unified Sports Ecosystem Drives Sports Innovation for Athletes, Fans from India Gaming Industry

NEW DELHI, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colab Platforms is created by visionaries passionate about transforming the sports industry. By merging technology, management, and content, they redefine how sports are played, managed, and experienced at every level.

Colab Cloud Platforms Limited changed its name to Colab Platforms Limited on February 10, 2025. This change was approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and was communicated to the stock exchange



Colab Platforms Ltd., a BSE-listed Indian company (BSE: 542866), is a leading technology solutions provider and is excited to announce its strategic expansion into the Sports Management and Sports Technology sectors.



According to Brainy Insights, a global market research firm, the global sports market was valued at $480.12 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%, reaching $506.93 billion in 2024.



India’s sports and fitness sector is expected to reach a massive ₹50,000 crore (approximately USD 6 billion) market size, driven by rising health awareness, digital platform adoption, and increased sports participation. Colab Platform aims to capitalize on this growing opportunity by delivering tech-enabled solutions tailored to the needs of modern sports consumers and professionals.



Sports Marketplace – Learn, Play & Shop. The Sports Ecosystem Marketplace is a one-stop platform where athletes and sports lovers can Learn, Play, and Shop all in one place. Book top coaches and academies to level up your game, play by finding and booking turfs, stadiums, and other sports infrastructure nearby, and shop for high-quality gear, accessories, and nutrition from trusted brands. It’s your all-in-one hub to train, compete, and gear up with ease.

Colab Cloud will leverage its expertise across key segments of the sports industry. This expansion includes advanced solutions for managing sports Intellectual Properties (IPs), fan engagement platforms, and immersive Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) experiences.

By integrating cutting-edge technologies into the sports and gaming sectors, Colab aims to drive innovation and transformation. This approach will streamline operations, enhance fan engagement, and unlock new market opportunities. The company intends to deliver tailored solutions in sports management, technology, and marketing, aiming to become a key player in the evolving sports ecosystem.



Software as a superpower: As a next-gen hub for sports excellence, Colab platform drives the industry forward through dynamic sports marketing, strategic management, and a powerful ecosystem that supports every stakeholder. By consolidating all facets of the sports world into one platform, we are not only scaling opportunities but also fuelling the rise of every sport from local games to global leagues empowering every player, every dream, and every game.

Key trends in the Indian sports market include rising direct engagement between sports entities and fans, growing interest in diverse sports, and increasing demand for VR and AR experiences. Sports-themed gaming, digital fan communities, and immersive engagement platforms are also accelerating.

“The convergence of technology and digital interaction is ushering in a new era of sports and gaming experiences,” said a company spokesperson.

As part of this strategy, Colab Platforms has secured a franchise agreement with Arvus Sports Private Limited, the owner of the Big Cricket League (BCL), a T20 cricket league. Colab Cloud will own and manage the Northern Challengers, a professional men's cricket team under this agreement.

The company also announced a strategic investment of up to INR 100 million to build a dedicated e-commerce marketplace for sports and fitness products. This initiative supports Colab Platforms vision of using technology to enhance user experiences and drive growth. The platform will offer a wide range of fitness gear, apparel, and accessories for athletes, fitness professionals, and health-conscious consumers. With India becoming a global fitness and wellness leader, this marketplace will provide seamless access to quality products.

Colab Platforms Sports Technology includes VR/AR, AI-based personalization, and data analytics to enhance performance and engagement.

The company’s Athlete Management solution equips players with tools to manage and grow their careers, secure sponsorships, showcase achievements, and access strategic opportunities—all powered by marketing insights and data.

Its Sports Content & Media platform streamlines league-wide operations, tracking player and team activity from daily operations to full-season planning.

Colab Platform also offers Sponsorship & Marketing Solutions that maximize brand exposure through data-driven campaigns, enhancing visibility for athletes, teams, and events.

The company is built by professionals deeply rooted in the sports industry. Their hands-on experience fosters innovative thinking and practical solutions. Colab Platform brings a comprehensive tech approach that supports the entire sports community, pushing boundaries beyond conventional strategies.

Contact Address:

Colab Platforms Ltd

Innov8 CP2 44, Backary Portion, Regal Building, New Delhi – 110001, India

Email: business@colabplatforms.com Web: https://www.colabplatforms.com/

Media Contact:

Organization: Synergy Global Enterprise LLC

Name: Gopi Divecha

Address: 111 North Bridge Road #21–01, Singapore 179098

Website: https://pixelproduction.com/

Email: gopi@pixelproduction.com

Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.