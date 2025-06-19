Game-Changing Solutions: How ABC Expo 2025 Rebooted the Global Business Landscape

ADVENTURA, Fla., June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Business Expo is a premier international competition that showcases cutting-edge solutions and drives the integration of global innovations, both in product and technology development, as well as ecosystem building. This year’s event took place on June 1 in Aventura, bringing together over 1,000 leaders from 15 countries. Since 2012, ABC Expo has served as a hybrid platform combining an awards ceremony, investment opportunities, networking, and an educational hub.

In 2025, the event reached new heights, presenting not only breakthrough ideas and leadership but also a blueprint for the future of business, from AI-driven branding to IoT solutions. Key organizers and partners included Neuron Expert Corporation, a platform for AI-powered company creation, and ExpertizeME, a PR agency specializing in U.S. market entry.

The format featured:

Main Stage with top-tier speakers

Business Stage with industry experts

Masterclasses and corporate exhibitions

A festival program with entertainment

Networking 3.0

The main innovation of ABC Expo was the architecture of business interaction. Traditional coffee breaks were transformed into "deep dive sessions," while full-scale seminars and panel discussions covered the entire spectrum of the most relevant industry problems — such as the presentation on PR management of digital reputation by Irina Golmgrein, chairman of the artificial intelligence cluster at Russian Association of Electronic Communications, and author of the book "Million Views," which entered the top 50 business books of 2022. The panel discussion "Motivation Code" and the keynote speech by Boris Zhalilo, founder and president of Business Solutions International, an expert in sales and management with more than 30 years of experience, where sales psychology merged with neurobiology, caused particular resonance — many participants noted that this was "the most unexpected MBA intensive of their careers."

Jury as Startup Accelerator

The composition of the judging panel includes recognized experts, experienced entrepreneurs, and industry specialists, each known for their own achievements and innovations. The jury reviewed projects in 13 categories — from IT & Digital Technologies and Education & EdTech to Media, Marketing & Communications and Finance & Insurance. And, unlike traditional awards, where judges only evaluate projects, here each expert could also act as a mentor. Among the panel members were Khrystyna Terletska, Software engineer, who led the DraftKings–Apple integration and now at Datadog, designing distributed caching for high-performance systems; Dmytro Bordusenko, seasoned finance and business professional with over 15 years of experience, specializing in reliable analysis of project and business efficiency; Anna Cherednyk, experienced restaurant manager with more than 15 years of experience in Ukraine and the USA; Petro Burlachenko, lawyer (attorney), public figure, and civil society activist, chairman of the Board "Center for Law" NGO, as well as Anton Olkhovskyi, an experienced head of an agricultural enterprise; Vitalii Skrypka, expert in residential construction with more than 10 years of experience; Yaroslav Boiko, entrepreneur in tourism, founder of a revolutionary infrastructure project; Yurii Teselko, fashion entrepreneur and lingerie designer; Tetiana Kondratenko, founder of a leading transportation service; Enver Umerov, entrepreneur and investment consultant; and Volodymyr Shepelyev, head of a transportation company. From them, one could receive not only a professional objective assessment but also gain knowledge about how to scale IT architecture, analyze financial models, and even turn a national cuisine restaurant into a local Hollywood trend.

The 2025 Winners

The award within the American Business Expo is given to both individuals and organizations demonstrating progressive results and innovative thinking. For finalists, this is a unique opportunity to present projects personally, establish connections with experts and potential investors, and receive deserved recognition. This year, more than 1,000 applications worldwide were submitted for consideration, including the USA, Ukraine, Georgia, Norway, and Israel. Victory was awarded in several dozen nominations, including "Breakthrough of the Year," "Product of the Year," "Innovation of the Year," "Brand of the Year," "Startup of the Year," and so forth. Among the laureates, projects combining technology with human-centricity particularly stood out.

For example, Jeniece Sampson won in the "Breakthrough of the Year" nomination in the "Commercial Real Estate" category — the founder of Jeniece Sampson Realty Inc. with a global investment focus achieved 150% revenue growth, expanded operations to Canada and four Caribbean countries, increased the client base 10-fold and exceeded $10 million in property, while leading recovery initiatives in underserved city areas.

Ekaterina Fomicheva, who also became a laureate in the "Breakthrough of the Year" nomination, but in the "Influence Marketing" category — author of the book "Artificial Intelligence with a Human Face," exploring how neural networks contribute to emotional connection in branding, and this work has already been integrated into educational programs and industry discussions.

Erik Arutinyan, who won the title "Entrepreneur of the Year" in the "Consumer Services" category, heads EDE LLC, a national provider of refrigeration services in Georgia; this year, his company served more than 300 commercial facilities for leading food and beverage manufacturers.

And Narek Halstian, founder of Go Gift Company, created a reliable brand in personalized gift production, combining large-scale production with emotional customization. This brand expanded throughout Europe and is now entering the US market with a scalable model operating on adaptive technology.

Expo Results: the growth potential of the most scalable cases

Besides the award results, the outcome of ABC Expo 2025 can be considered the emerging business market picture, a space for forecasts, and key directions. Among them, for example, emotional technologies, invisible infrastructure, and micro-globalization — business models that scale not to countries, but to niche communities. "We no longer separate business and technology," notes one of the organizers. "In 2025, those who showed that even a refrigeration unit can become part of a digital ecosystem if it's based on human-oriented design thinking will win." And, of course, one can confidently note the growth potential of the most scalable cases. Judging by the number of startups that found investors here, this trend is only gaining momentum.

For press inquiries or speaker opportunities:



Website: https://abcarnival.com - event, https://abcarnival.com/award - award

Company name: American Business Carnival

Email: info@abcarnival.com

Website: https://abcarnival.com/

Contact person: Anastasiia Vinogradova

Address: 2885 NE 191st St, Aventura, FL 33180

Phone: +1 754 262 19-26

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed175d51-e544-4794-8af4-b59df9d492ef

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8480eaed-8904-4325-bfd8-c56db3d81b41

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e209bf71-ece6-4cbd-8fec-58cac4d94837