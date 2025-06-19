NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

19 June 2025

Kenmare Resources plc

(“Kenmare” or “the Company” or “the Group”)

Termination of Offer Discussions with Consortium

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine (the "Mine" or "Moma") in northern Mozambique, announces that it has terminated offer discussions with Oryx Global Partners Limited and Michael Carvill (together, the “Consortium”).

Statement from Andrew Webb, Chairman of Kenmare:

“Kenmare supported the Consortium in its due diligence process and gave the possible offer extensive consideration, despite its early stage and unsolicited nature. The Board will continue to review all opportunities to create significant long-term value for all of our stakeholders, including our shareholders.

We are highly confident in Kenmare’s prospects as an independent company and its ability to deliver on its strategic and operational objectives. Moma is one of the world’s largest titanium minerals deposits, with a multi-decade mine life, a consistent low-cost profile, and substantial inherent value. Kenmare remains on track to achieve its 2025 production guidance and has a strong order book for H2 2025.

The Wet Concentrator Plant A upgrade project continues to progress to plan, with commissioning on track to begin in Q3 2025, ahead of the plant’s transition to the large Nataka ore zone. Mining in Nataka will secure long-term production from Moma and will support the Company’s ability to generate strong cash flow throughout the commodity price cycle.

Discussions with the Government of Mozambique are continuing regarding the extension of the Implementation Agreement and our Managing Director, Tom Hickey, was pleased to meet with the President of Mozambique last week to discuss the Company’s history, significant investments and future plans in the country.”

Background to possible offer

On 6 March 2025, the Board of Kenmare confirmed that it had received a non-binding proposal from the Consortium regarding a possible all cash offer for the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Kenmare. The discussions with the Consortium were announced in response to media speculation, after Kenmare had received unsolicited, preliminary and conditional proposals from the Consortium. The most recent proposal received from the Consortium prior to the announcement by the Company on 6 March 2025 had been made at a price of 530 pence per Kenmare ordinary share (the “Initial Proposal”).

The Board of Kenmare, together with its advisers, considered the terms of the Initial Proposal and unanimously rejected it on the basis that it undervalued Kenmare’s business and its prospects. However, in order to facilitate the Consortium improving the financial terms of the Initial Proposal, the Company offered to provide the Consortium with access to limited due diligence information.

Since 6 March 2025, Kenmare has continued discussions with the Consortium and has provided additional due diligence information, which also supported the Consortium’s ability to progress its discussions with potential financing partners. In addition, the Company engaged with the Consortium on the terms and conditions of its proposal and other related matters.

During Kenmare’s most recent engagement with the Consortium, it was made clear by the Consortium that it would only be willing to proceed with an offer at pricing substantially below the Initial Proposal (the “Revised Pricing”). The Revised Pricing was subject, inter alia, to a request for an additional period of due diligence to conclude financing and other arrangements. The Board of Kenmare, together with its advisers, considered the Revised Pricing and unanimously rejected it on the basis that it significantly undervalued Kenmare’s business and its prospects.

Accordingly, the Board of Kenmare has unanimously determined that it is not in the best interests of Kenmare shareholders to seek an extension to the deadline set out in the Company's announcement dated 15 May 2025, as permitted by Rule 2.6(c) of the Irish Takeover Rules, and, consequently, it has terminated all discussions with the Consortium.

As stated in the Company’s announcement dated 15 May 2025, in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Irish Takeover Rules, the Consortium is required by no later than 5.00 pm on 20 June 2025, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Kenmare in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Irish Takeover Rules or announce that it does not intend to make an offer for Kenmare, in which case the announcement would be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Irish Takeover Rules applies.

This announcement is made without the prior agreement or approval of the Consortium. There can be no certainty that a firm offer will be made, or as to the terms of any such offer, should one be made.

Enquiries

Kenmare Resources plc

Katharine Sutton

Investor Relations



+353 1 671 0411 Rothschild & Co (Lead Financial Adviser)

Ravi Gupta

James Webb



+44 (0) 20 7280 5000 Davy (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker)

Ivan Murphy

Daragh O’Reilly



+353 1 679 6363 Peel Hunt LLP (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker)

Ross Allister

Michael Nicholson



+44 (0) 207 418 8900

