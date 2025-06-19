Botani Introduces Premium Tea Leaf Wrappers

LUXEMBOURG, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Botani, the B2B market brand of SWM International and a leader in premium hemp and botanical solutions, today announced the expansion of its botanical wrapper portfolio with the introduction of Botani Tea Wrappers. Meticulously crafted from real tea leaves, these new wrappers deliver an unparalleled smoking experience that complements Botani's existing line of hemp-based papers.

"Our new Botani Tea Wrappers showcase the intersection of flower-based materials and artisanal papermaking," said Alex Boone, Managing Director at Botani and VP/GM at SWM International. "Building on our legacy of transforming hemp into superior smoking accessories, we've harnessed the unique properties of tea to develop a wrapper that excels in aroma, flavor, visual appeal and overall smoke-ability."

Botani Tea Wrappers provide a versatile option for multiple end-use applications, including cones, blunts, cannagars, and booklets. Like Botani's hemp papers, the tea wrappers are fully customizable, with a wide array of flavor infusions and branding options available. This allows cannabis brands to create highly differentiated products to stand out in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

“Hemp has always been at the heart of our business, and we’re constantly innovating to offer versatile solutions for our customers,” said Thomas Kraker, Product Manager at Botani. “Our tea leaf papers provide a unique and high-quality option that allows brands to expand their product lines while maintaining Botani’s renowned commitment to excellence.”

Botani's foray into tea wrappers is a natural progression, leveraging SWM International's centuries of expertise in reconstituting botanical materials into specialty papers. The proprietary process results in wrappers that are not only smooth-burning and flavorful, but also easy to package, store and ship. This empowers brands to seamlessly integrate tea wrappers into their existing production lines for maximum efficiency and scalability.

About Botani

Botani is the cannabis-specific arm of SWM International, a papermaking pioneer with over 400 years of experience in innovation. The company embodies SWM International's unwavering innovative spirit and dedication to technical progression, embracing cutting-edge papermaking advancements to nurture customer growth with every step. From natural leaf and botanicals to colorful, scented, premium, one-of-a-kind papers, Botani redefines premium natural fibers product manufacturing with customizable and scalable offerings for businesses looking to deliver an elevated consumer experience. For more information, visit www.botani.com.

