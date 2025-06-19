CancerVax Nanoparticle Successfully Targets Cancer Cells While Sparing Non-cancerous Cells

Lehi, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lehi, Utah – June 19, 2025 – CancerVax, Inc., the developer of a breakthrough universal cancer treatment platform designed to use the body’s immune system to treat cancer, today announced that its ligand conjugated lipid nanoparticle (“LNP”) successfully targeted cancer cells and avoided non-cancerous cells.

The CancerVax platform is designed to harness the body’s existing immunity to detect, mark, and kill cancer cells with precision. At the core of the platform are nanoparticles that operate via a two-step cell targeting mechanism.

Detection: The nanoparticles first bind to surface proteins highly associated with the target cancer cells (“Marker1”). Activation: Once inside the cancer cell, the LNPs release proprietary “Smart mRNA” payloads that are only activated in the presence of cancer-specific genetic signatures (“Marker2”). These Smart mRNAs instruct the cancer cells to produce proteins associated with well-immunized diseases like measles. This effectively “tricks” the immune system into killing cancer cells as if they were common diseases.

Two weeks ago, the company announced that it successfully created nanoparticles with Marker1 attachments. Recent lab results confirmed that these nanoparticles entered Marker1-positive cancer cells with great efficiency, while avoiding non-cancerous cells lacking the marker. The ultimate goal is to load up these Marker1 nanoparticles with Marker2 Smart mRNAs and make complete cancer targeting and killing nanoparticles.

Dr. Adam Grant, Principal Scientist of CancerVax commented, "You never truly know how well a model will perform until it is tested in the lab. Seeing our targeted nanoparticles behave exactly as hypothesized is incredibly exciting. The Marker1 signature was selected through rigorous computational analysis. We believe that our computational approach to finding Marker1 and Marker2 signatures will allow us to move rapidly toward viable precision therapies for patients.”

Dr. George Katibah, Chief Scientific Officer of CancerVax said, "These results represent a major step forward in our mission to harness the body's existing immunity to kill cancer. Seeing our engineered nanoparticles successfully distinguish between cancerous and non-cancerous cells showcases the precision of our approach and brings us closer to realizing our vision of universal, off-the-shelf cancer immunotherapy."

Dr. Sumant Ramachandra, Chief Scientific Advisor to CancerVax added, “In the short time I have worked with the research and development team at CancerVax, I have been very impressed with the systematic progress made from hypothesis generation to demonstrating selective targeting of the nanoparticle to cancer cells while sparing the non-cancerous cells. I look forward to the next milestones which will take our off-the-shelf lead program into animal studies and eventually into the IND-enabling stage.”

CancerVax’s modular platform is designed for rapid customization: by changing the Marker1 and Marker2 combinations, the same nanoparticle framework can be tailored to target different types of cancer. This off-the-shelf approach means treatments can be administered quickly upon diagnosis, with the ease of an IV injection—potentially transforming the way cancer is treated.

About CancerVax

CancerVax is a pre-clinical biotech company developing a novel Universal Cancer Treatment platform that will be customizable, as an injection, to treat many types of cancer. Our innovative approach DETECTS, MARKS, and KILLS only cancer cells. By making cancer cells look like well-immunized common diseases such as measles or chickenpox, we intend to use the body's natural immune system to easily kill the cancer cells. We look forward to the day when treating cancer will be as simple as getting a shot -- a better way to fight cancer. To learn more, please visit www.CancerVax.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Press Contact:

CancerVax, Inc.

Tel: (805) 356-1810

communications@CancerVax.com