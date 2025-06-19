Bitkub Partners with IOST to Expand Real-World Asset Education and Investment Access in Thailand

BANGKOK, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitkub Online Co. Ltd., operator of Thailand’s leading digital asset exchange, and Bitkub Labs Co. Ltd., provider of Bitkub Academy, have announced a strategic partnership with IOST, a high-performance blockchain platform powering tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). The collaboration aims to strengthen digital asset education in Thailand and broaden investment access to emerging blockchain-based financial infrastructure.

IOST is at the forefront of onboarding RWAs into Web3 through its modular tokenization stack and Signet D-ID identity infrastructure. With over 2 billion USD in committed tokenized assets, 14 million active accounts, and more than 1 billion transactions processed, IOST’s ecosystem is built to support secure, compliant financial applications. This partnership will localize educational efforts around tokenization, DeFi, and smart contracts to engage Thailand’s growing blockchain community.

“This partnership marks a milestone in supporting the broader Web3 financial infrastructure,” said Mr. Sugrit Phutaviriya, CEO of Bitkub Labs Co., Ltd. “As IOST is a major real-world asset tokenization platform, we trust that this collaboration will drive greater awareness of digital asset investments among Thais. Bitkub Academy will provide extensive knowledge on DeFi and RWAs to extend opportunities for users to utilize the wide range of financial services provided by IOST on the blockchain.”

Mr. Atthakrit Chimplapibul, CEO of Bitkub Online Co. Ltd., added: “Bitkub Exchange recognizes the importance of education in boosting access to Web3 finance. We’re committed to empowering the Thai community with essential knowledge. Given IOST’s strong institutional backing and credibility, we believe this partnership will help extend digital asset investments in the country.”

Blake Jeong, CEO of IOST, commented: “We’re proud to partner with Bitkub, Thailand’s blockchain leader, to accelerate real-world asset adoption in Southeast Asia. Bitkub’s compliance-first approach and strong educational reach through Bitkub Academy align perfectly with IOST’s vision of building secure, regulated Web3 infrastructure.”

“Thailand is a dynamic and forward-thinking digital market. This marks more than just an entry—it’s a strategic commitment to localize our RWA stack and grow long-term with the Thai ecosystem.”

About Bitkub Exchange and Bitkub Academy

Founded in February 2018, Bitkub Group has grown into a major player in Thailand's digital asset landscape. Under its umbrella, Bitkub Online Co., Ltd., also known as Bitkub Exchange, stands as the digital asset exchange with the highest trading volume in Thailand, boasting over 4.9 million registered users. Bitkub Exchange provides superior services, enabling the public to buy and sell in THB Trading Pairs and securely store digital assets, all supported by 24/7 customer support across various channels.

As another key part of the group, Bitkub Academy operates as a dedicated educational platform within the group. Its mission is to increase financial literacy and public understanding of blockchain technology and digital assets.

Bitkub Exchange is regulated by the Thai SEC and licensed by the Ministry of Finance, with the Bitkub Group's headquarters located in Bangkok, Thailand. For more information, visit www.bitkub.com .

About IOST

IOST is a modular RWA infrastructure built on high-performance L1 and EVM-compatible subnets. With over 961 million transactions and zero downtime since 2018, IOST powers scalable tokenization of assets across bonds, real estate, and on-chain funds.

IOST currently operates a native mainnet and an EVM-compatible L2, with plans to expand into permissionless subnets tailored to each asset class. By 2028, IOST aims to support over $10 billion in tokenized assets and become a leading gateway for compliant yield in the digital economy.

Media Contact:

IOST

marketing@iost.io

Alice Li

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by IOST. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.