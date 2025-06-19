Mega Sardines Named World’s First Seafood “Superfood” by MWA

MANILA, Philippines, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mega Sardines, a flagship brand of Mega Prime Foods Inc., has officially been recognized by the U.S.-based Medical Wellness Association (MWA) as the world’s first seafood Superfood, marking a historic milestone in health, nutrition, and Filipino innovation. The distinction follows a rigorous evaluation of Mega’s unique sourcing and production practices, along with its exceptional nutrient profile.

A 2023 report from Harvard University shed light on the health benefits of “eating down the seafood chain,” emphasizing sardines for their high protein, omega-3 fats, and virtually zero carbohydrates. These nutritional attributes make sardines an ideal food for combating today’s rising metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. Sardines also boast dense levels of vitamin B12, D, calcium, selenium, iron, and CoQ10—all while posing minimal mercury risk due to their small size in the food chain.

The Medical Wellness Association, a global network of over 6,000 health and medical professionals, further investigated whether all sardines are equal. Their answer was resounding: one brand stood out—Mega Sardines. Unlike many companies that lease fleets and risk long delays, Mega controls its entire fishing and canning process. Through full vertical integration, Mega ensures a “catch to can in under 12 hours” standard—preserving freshness, taste, and nutritional value.

This innovation, paired with a commitment to quality and safety, led the MWA to designate Mega Sardines as a “Superfood”—the first time in its 30+ year history that the organization has awarded such a title to a seafood product.

“Mega Sardines can play a vital role in helping consumers around the world battle metabolic and cardiovascular disease,” said Dr. Christopher Breuleux, President and Founder of the MWA. “It is truly a gift from nature processed with care. Mega’s speed and hygiene in handling ensure consumers get the healthiest product possible. This is a Superfood people should eat more of.”

Mega Prime Foods Inc. was founded by visionary entrepreneur William Tiu Lim, whose mission has always been to make nutrition affordable and accessible to Filipino families. Over five decades later, that mission now resonates globally. Holding the Superfood certificate, Lim remarked: “Mega Sardines is no longer just a fishing company—it’s a global wellness brand. Our goal is to elevate the health of consumers worldwide. This is our legacy.”

About Mega Prime Foods Inc.

Mega Prime Foods Inc. is one of the Philippines’ largest and most trusted food manufacturing companies, producing high-quality canned goods and innovative food products. The company is known for its sustainability practices, commitment to food safety, and purpose-driven innovation that supports wellness for all.