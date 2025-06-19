Drug Safety & Pharmacovigilance Global Regulatory Requirements Certification Program: Mastering Product Safety Compliance in the US, EU, and UK (ONLINE EVENT: September 9, 2025)

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Regulatory Requirements for Drug Safety & Pharmacovigilance Certification Program" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This training course is designed to give pharmaceutical and biologic companies operating in the US and EU an introduction to product safety regulatory requirements. The course will illustrate the decision-making process and reasoning needed behind when and how to properly report incidents to regulatory authorities.

Product safety makes headlines every day - and the impact on a company's image, consumer confidence, and Wall Street's opinion is profound. Are you confident your current pharmacovigilance operations will meet the latest US, EU and UK expectations for compliance and keep your products on the market? Do you understand the processes needed to perform adequate risk assessment?

Not knowing which systems and processes you must have in place for your own safety reporting could mean you miss an important issue with significant consequences for your product. You must be sure you have the understanding you need to avoid product recall, are able to work to international standards and have implemented regulatory requirements for signaling and risk management.

What You'll Learn

An understanding of regulatory requirements for drug safety

Overview of US, EU and UK regulatory framework, including details of EU GVP modules and additional requirements for the UK

Contents of the PV System Master File (PSMF)

Requirements for quality oversight of drug safety

Regulations for signal management

EU and UK QPPV requirements and responsibilities

An engaging and experienced instructor

Multiple choice quizzes to test your understanding of the course

Who Should Attend:

Drug safety and pharmacovigilance

Regulatory affairs

Clinical development

Executives (including C-Level) with any legal responsibility for drug safety

Key Topics Covered:

Global Regulatory Requirements

Legalities - US

Legalities - EU

Penalties for Non-Compliance

Matrix of Safety Regulations

FDA Regulations

FDA Regulation for IND safety reporting

IND Annual Report

Literature Reporting

International Conference on Harmonisation (ICH)

ICH Topic Codes and Reports

CIOMS

Canadian Regulations

Key EU Components

EU Member States

What is Europe? EU, EEA, EFTA

EudraVigilance - Pre-Marketing Requirements

EudraVigilance - Post-Marketing Requirements

EUDRACT

EU Clinical Trial Directive

EU Clinical Trials Regulation

CTIS

Qualified Person for Pharmacovigilance (QPPV) requirements

Development Safety Update Report

European Signaling Regulations

EU Pharmacovigilance Legislation

Summary of Requirements

Penalties and fees

GVP modules

Quality systems

Audit and inspection

PV System Master File (PSMF)

ADR reporting

EU and ex-EU Requirements

Internet and Social Media

Post-Authorisation Studies

Biologics

Periodic Safety Update Reports

Periodic Benefit-Risk Evaluation Report

PSUR Periodicity, ex-EU

PSUR Periodicity, EU

PSUR (PBRER) New Features

PSUR Sections: Detailed Requirements

Signal management

MAH Responsibilities

Signal Detection

Signal Validation

EudraVigilance Monitoring

EudraVigilance Pilot Program

UK Regulatory Requirements

UK QPPV

Quiz Questions

Speakers:



Steve Jolley

DIA



Steve Jolley is a subject matter expert in all areas of global safety compliance and signal detection.



Steve has 37 years' experience in drug safety & pharmacovigilanceand has worked with 300 clients in North America, Europe, Japan, India, China, the Middle East, and Africa. He holds degrees in mathematics and computer science from Cambridge University, England. He is an Adjunct Professor at Rutgers University and developed part of their Master's degree in Drug Safety and Pharmacovigilance.



Steve is a featured speaker with FDA, EMA and MHRA at conferences and webinars on auditing, signaling and data mining. He is a member of DIA's training faculty and is an instructor for DIA's Clinical Safety and Pharmacovigilance Certificate Program. In 2010 Steve was elected as chairman of the DIA's Clinical Safety and Pharmacovigilance steering committee for North America.



