Economic Trends Opportunity Study 2025: Public-Private Synergies Rise Amid Challenges Like US-China Decoupling

This study guides businesses to incorporate these trends by representing upcoming initiatives and economic trends that will transform economies and business ecosystems.



This series offers an overview of the economic risks and transformative trends adopted by countries globally, leading to a better business and economic environment and creating direct opportunities for major sectors such as healthcare and medicine, industrial, technology, supply chain and logistics, energy, food and agriculture, mobility, business and financial services, retail, and mobility.



The Trend Opportunity Profiles offer a set of exemplary case studies and growth opportunities that represent the strategies and trends adopted by companies or governments to draw benefits and mitigate risks for economic growth.



Factors such as increasing unemployment due to technology advancements, the US-China decoupling, and rising sustainable investing activities have led to collaborative public and private sector synergies.



To achieve overall economic development, governments worldwide are offering support to citizens in the form of performance-based financing and encouraging digitalization through the experiential economy. From a business perspective, global brands are involving behavioral economics in their product/service marketing strategies.



Trend Opportunity Profiles

Technological Unemployment

Data Localization

US - China Decoupling

Experience Economy

Outcome-based Financing

Green Investment and Financing

Behavioral Economics in Marketing

Scoring Parameters - Disruption Index

Scoring Parameters - Growth Index

Human-Machine Collaborations

