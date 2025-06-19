Latin America Enterprise Mobility Market Report 2025-2030: Transformative Megatrends, Competitive Intensity, Disruptive Technologies, Analyst Perspectives

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Mobility Market, Latin America, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The revenue estimate for the base year 2021 is $6.37 billion with a CAGR of 3.5% for the study period 2024-2030.



The enterprise mobility market focuses on communication services that integrate mobile devices, software applications, and technology services into a company's operations and strategies. The market is categorized into 4 major segments, namely, mobile phone-based services, mobile internet solutions, cellular IoT services, and satellite IoT services.



This study will concentrate specifically on mobile phone-based services. The geographic scope of this study includes Latin America (LATAM), with a focus on Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico. To assess the industry size, the research is based on revenue by country (including the rest of LATAM) and calculated in US dollars ($).



The analysis examines key drivers, restraints, industry regulations, and current and emerging market trends, providing insights into factors transforming enterprise demand for mobility services. The analysis also identifies key players, their principal competitive strategies, and the growth opportunities emerging from this market for stakeholders and market players to leverage. The base year is 2024, and the forecast period is from 2025 to 2030.

Transformative Megatrends

Why: The COVID-19 pandemic prompted enterprises to make a rapid shift to remote working models to ensure business continuity. Consequently, the enterprise segment increased mobile phone adoption, giving rise to the need for centralized device management and new security measures. This complexity has translated into the need for enterprise mobility services to manage, control, and protect employees' devices.



Analyst Perspective: Remote and hybrid work has transformed traditional working formats. As more companies in LATAM adopt these models, the mobile workforce and reliance on mobile phones are expected to grow. Consequently, it is projected that the demand for reliable and secure enterprise mobility services will increase over the next 4 to 5 years.



Competitive Intensity

Why: LATAM's enterprise mobility services can be categorized into 2 segments: The first is mobile operators, a space highly saturated by key voice and data providers leading the growth trajectory. The other is advanced mobility services, which are unblocking new revenue streams, with market leadership positions still frequently changing. In both cases, the region's enterprise vendors are competing for market leadership, driven by innovation and customization.



Analyst Perspective: Service diversification and customized services will be essential to drive market evolution. The substantial investment capacity and extensive client bases of the larger communications service providers (CSPs) may drive growth for smaller players, who will have to come up with more aggressive marketing campaigns and form strategic alliances with disruptive technologies.



Disruptive Technologies

Why: As 5G becomes the predominant network in the LATAM market, it will significantly enhance the performance of artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and video conferencing in mobile applications. To keep pace with these technological advancements, new services such as UEM, UC&C, and CRM software have become just as essential as mobile phone hardware providers.



Analyst Perspective: 5G use cases will translate to an increasing number of devices. Businesses will need to simplify device and application management. Mobility vendors must work together to leverage this next-generation network and ensure strong, high-quality mobility services for clients.



Growth Drivers



Growing Cybersecurity Concerns: The rise of remote and hybrid work models has influenced the growth of the number of corporate mobile phones, causing challenges in terms of security risks and increased concerns over data breaches and cyberattacks. This complex situation regarding corporate data security has resulted in a growing demand for enterprise mobility services.

The rise of remote and hybrid work models has influenced the growth of the number of corporate mobile phones, causing challenges in terms of security risks and increased concerns over data breaches and cyberattacks. This complex situation regarding corporate data security has resulted in a growing demand for enterprise mobility services. Increasing Use of Corporate Mobile Phone Devices: In the last 10 years, the increase in smartphone accessibility and affordable data plans has offered LATAM businesses the flexibility to work online from any place and at any time. The adoption of new online work dynamics gives rise to a need for more reliable connectivity in the form of data and voice services, and collaborative tools, such as those for file and document sharing, thus driving the need for enterprise mobility services.

In the last 10 years, the increase in smartphone accessibility and affordable data plans has offered LATAM businesses the flexibility to work online from any place and at any time. The adoption of new online work dynamics gives rise to a need for more reliable connectivity in the form of data and voice services, and collaborative tools, such as those for file and document sharing, thus driving the need for enterprise mobility services. The Customer Experience Era: The mobile communication industry in LATAM has achieved maturity. Characterized by intense competition, it presents limited opportunities for finding new customers. To gain an edge in this market, customer experience enhancement needs to be prioritized. In this scenario, mobile phones become excellent tools to offer personalized and on-demand services.

Growth Restraints

High initial costs: For SMEs, enterprise mobility solutions represent a challenge due to their high costs. Most businesses in this segment lack the budget to afford these services, restraining market growth.

BYOD trend: Enterprises are implementing BYOD strategies to enable employees to utilize their own devices to access enterprise data and resources, such as documents and applications. While it may be beneficial for enterprises to improve productivity and reduce costs, this affects CSPs focused on growing in the business segment, as enterprise voice and data plans are financially more rewarding than consumer segment plans.

Complex integration challenges: With the advent of innovative technologies, the need to ensure a consistent and superior user experience across employees' devices is increasing. However, the increase of operating systems and software tools on mobile devices makes enterprise mobility solution deployment complex and expensive.

Scope of Analysis

The enterprise mobility industry encompasses 4 major categories: Mobile phone-based services, mobile internet services, cellular IoT services, and satellite IoT services. In this study, the focus will be on mobile phone-based services, that is, corporate mobile phone-based services

Mobile phone-based services involve data and voice services, along with complementary services like unified endpoint management (UEM), mobile field service management, and sales automation services, among others.

As this study covers the overall enterprise mobile phone services ecosystem, variables such as pricing and revenue forecasts segmented by company size are too varied to provide a statistically meaningful analysis and are therefore only discussed qualitatively.

This study's geographic coverage is Latin America (LATAM). However, it has focused on 5 countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico.

To measure the industry size of 2024 and its forecast for the next 6 years, the study uses the number of enterprise mobile phone subscriptions and revenue, which were calculated in US dollars ($).

Key Competitors

Claro Argentina

Movistar Argentina

Personal Argentina

America Movil (Brazil)

Vivo

TIM Brasil

Claro Chile

Telefonica Chile

Entel

Claro Colombia

Telefonica Colombia

Tigo

Telcel (Mexico)

Movistar Mexico

AT&T

Pulsus

Aranda

BM Coder

Ivanti

Citrix Systems (US)

VMware, Inc. (US)

Applivery

Manage Engine

Level Blue

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Ivanti (US)

AWS

Google

CISCO Systems, Inc. (US)

Microsoft Intune

IBM MaaS360

Apple

Samsung

Xiaomi

LG

Motorola

Key Topics Covered:



Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Definitions

Mobile Phone-based Solutions

Mobile Phone-based Solutions: Advanced Services

Mobile Phone-based Solutions: Advanced Functions

Types of Enterprise Mobility Deployment

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Enterprise Mobility Industry

Ecosystem

Enterprise Mobility Vendors

Competitive Strategies

Key Competitors

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Market Trends

Compliance Regulations

Security Best Practices

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Pricing: Consumer vs. Enterprise Clients

Enterprise Pricing Models

Forecast Analysis

Market Share by Subscriptions

Subscriptions Forecast

Subscriptions Forecast by Country

Subscriptions Forecast by Country Analysis

Average Revenue Per User ARPU and Revenue Share by Country

ARPU and Revenue Share Analysis by Country

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Analysis by Country

Market Insights

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Tailored MAM Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2: Mobility Solutions for the Government Segment

Growth Opportunity 3: Cybersecurity Enhancement Through Blockchain and AI

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

