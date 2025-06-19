Paints and Coatings Global Industry Analysis 2025-2030 - China's Manufacturing Push Fuels Paints and Coatings Market Expansion

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Paints and Coatings Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Radiation-cured Coatings, Powder Coatings, Waterborne Coatings, Solvent-borne Coatings), and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Paints and Coatings Market was valued at USD 211.28 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 280.19 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.00%. The growth is majorly attributed to increasing consumption of products in automotive, construction, and general industries. The global construction industry is a major consumer of paints & coatings globally. Increasing urbanization and industrialization across the world have led to increased requirements for construction and infrastructure development, globally.
In recent years, the market for paints & coatings has experienced growth, owing to the adoption of environmentally friendly materials that align with sustainable or green chemistry principles. This shift is fueled by rising consumer consciousness toward sustainable products and presence of stringent environmental regulations, which aim at reducing volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions.
For instance, the product portfolio of Axalta Coating Systems, LLC includes Montana Big Sky Low VOC Basecoat, which meets a wide variety of automotive refinishing requirements. AkzoNobel N.V. has an Interpon product line, which offers eco-friendly solutions for its customers. Similarly, other players in the market are actively engaged in research and development of eco-friendly and sustainable solutions to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and lower their ecological footprint. This trend of sustainable products is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.
VOCs are subject to several statutory regulations and legislations. Use of these organic compounds in products is regulated by governmental & federal agencies to limit human exposure to toxic substances and control VOC emissions. VOCs are regulated by international & national regulatory bodies. Chemical industry associations, such as the European Chemical Industry Council (CEFIC) and the German Chemical Industry Association, along with other scientific groups, are constantly working to evaluate and develop paints & coatings with low-VOC content for use in various industries.
Paints and Coatings Market Report Highlights
- Based on product, the waterborne coatings segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 40.8% in 2024, owing to their wide usage in confined & poorly ventilated spaces. These coatings dry at a faster rate, due to rapid evaporation of water.
- Powder-based coatings are more durable and eco-friendlier compared to their counterparts. They have negligible VOC content, due to the absence of solvents, thus, they comply efficiently & economically with the environmental protection regulations.
- In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the market with a revenue share of 35.0%, attributed to rising construction activities and growing demand from the automotive sector in emerging countries, such as India, Japan, and South Korea.
- China is expected to be one of the promising markets in the region on account of the government's support to promote investments in the manufacturing sector.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|80
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$211.28 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$280.19 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Outlook
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Global Paints and Coatings Market Outlook
3.2. Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Raw Material Outlook
3.2.2. Manufacturing/Product Outlook
3.2.3. Sales Channel Analysis
3.3. Price Trend Analysis
3.3.1. Factors Influencing Prices
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.4.1. Standards & Compliances
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.3. Market Challenges Analysis
3.5.4. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.6.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.6.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.6.3. Threat of Substitution
3.6.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.6.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.7. PESTLE Analysis
3.7.1. Political
3.7.2. Economic
3.7.3. Social Landscape
3.7.4. Product
3.7.5. Environmental
3.7.6. Legal
Chapter 4. Paints and Coatings Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Paints and Coatings Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030
4.2. Radiation-Cured Coatings
4.3. Powder Coatings
4.4. Waterborne Coatings
4.5. Solvent-Borne Coatings
Chapter 5. Paints and Coatings Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Regional Analysis, 2023 & 2030
5.2. North America
5.3. Europe
5.4. Asia-Pacific
5.5. Latin America
5.6. Middle East & Africa
Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
6.1. Recent Developments by Key Market Participants
6.2. Company Categorization
6.3. Company Heat Map Analysis
6.4. Company Market Positioning Analysis, 2024
6.5. Strategy Mapping
6.6. Company Profiles/Listing
6.6.1. Jotun
6.6.2. The Sherwin-Williams Company
6.6.3. Axalta Coating Systems
6.6.4. PPG Industries, Inc.
6.6.5. RPM INTERNATIONAL, INC.
6.6.6. BASF SE
6.6.7. Henkel AG & Company, KGaA
6.6.8. Contego International Inc.
6.6.9. Hempel A/S
6.6.10. No-Burn Inc.
6.6.11. Nullifire
6.6.12. 3M
6.6.13. Albi Protective Coatings
6.6.14. AkzoNobel N.V.
