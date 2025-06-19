Accounting Update Training for Software Tech Companies 2025: Stay Informed with the Latest Changes in Crucial Areas of Accounting (ONLINE EVENT: October 22-23, 2025)

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Accounting Update for Tech Companies 2025" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Accounting Update for Software Companies agenda offers an overview of recent key developments in the industry. Learning objectives include: reviewing the latest changes in critical accounting areas, understanding how these issues affect your company, and identifying common challenges faced by industry peers.
Who Should Attend:
- CFOs (and their staff)
- Controllers
- VPs of Finance
- Financial Managers
- Internal Auditors
- Tax Accountants
- Treasury Staff
- Accountants in Industry
- Internal Control/SOX personnel
- Consultants
- Public Accountants
- Educators
Certifications:
- Earn up to 16 CPE Credits
Agenda:
Agenda: DAY 1
8:45 - 10:00 - IPO: Trends and Accounting Considerations for Tech Companies
10:00 - 10:15 - Break
10:15 - 11:50 - Revenue Recognition Fraud Issues
- Context
- Drivers of Rev Rec Fraud
- Rev Rec Schemes and how they were perpetrated and what the outcomes were
- How to best manage and mitigate the risk of Rev Rec fraud
11:50 - 1:00 - Lunch Break
1:00 - 2:10 - Tax Update
- How will the upcoming election impact tax policy?
- Tax policy, proposals and projects
- Congressional agenda and Election questions
- Tax policy in 2024-2025
- Budget deficits and future tax policy decisions
2:10 - 2:20 - Break
2:20 - 3:40 - SOX & Internal Controls Update
- Risk assessment refresh
- Significant transactions and events
- SOX modernization and optimization
- Information used in controls
- Deficiencies & severity assessment
3:40 - 3:50 - Break
3:50 - 5:00 - Share-Based Payment Accounting Update
- Scope
- Classification
- Recognition
- Case studies and examples
Agenda: DAY 2
8:45 - 10:05 - Recent Accounting Trends for Tech Companies
- Recently Issued and newly proposed Accounting Standard Updates (ASU)
- Key elements of proposed ASUs and how they may impact your company
10:05 - 10:20 - Break
10:20 - 12:00 - Software and Technology Revenue Recognition Issues (Part 1)
- Establishing Contract Existence
- Judgement Area: Contract Approval - Cutoff
- Trial Periods - Performance Obligations
- Auto Renewals - Contract Existence
- Contract Combination Scenarios
- Termination Concepts
- Downstream Impacts of Termination Clauses
- Identifying Promises in the Contract
- Immaterial Promises
- Distinct in the Context of a Contract
- Customer Options
- Determining Value of a Material Right
- Identifying Components of Transaction Price
- Inclusion of Consideration
12:00 - 1:00 - Lunch Break
1:00 - 2:30 - SEC Update
- Climate Disclosures
- Current landscape
- Regulatory Update
- Practice issues and evolving trends
- SEC Comment Letter trends
2:30 - 2:40 - Break
2:40 - 4:10 - Software and Technology Revenue Recognition Issues (Part 2)
- How to Estimate Variable Consideration
- Constraint of Variable Consideration
- Consideration Paid to a Customer
- Incremental Right vs. Variable Consideration
- Customer Options vs. Variable Consideration
- Estimating Standalone Selling Price: Various Approaches
- Professional Services: Time and Materials Billing vs. Fixed Fee
- Contract Modifications
- Usage-Based Fees
- Consistent Pricing
- Tiered Pricing
- Minimum Commitment
- Licensing of Intellectual Property
- Conversion Rights
- Principal vs. Agent
4:10 - 4:15 - Break
4:15 - 5:05 - Cybersecurity Update
Speakers
- Keith Ma Effectus GroupManaging Director
- Dom Mills, Grant Thornton, Partner - Technology Industry
- Cindy Williams, Grant Thornton, Managing Director, SEC Regulatory Matters
- Jeffrey Kummer Deloitte,Director of Tax Policy
- Dan Morrin KPMG, Director - Internal Audit and Enterprise Risk
- Emanuela Pape Effectus GroupManaging Director
- Abby Cohen Deloitte, Senior Manager
- Vibhor Chandra Deloitte, Partner
- Blake Collins Connor GroupPartner
- Mike Brandstetter Connor GroupPartner
- Guido van Drunen Global Compliance Mgmt & ResponseCo-Founder
- Alejandro Pardo Effectus GroupDirector
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c597ol
