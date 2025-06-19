Accounting Update Training for Software Tech Companies 2025: Stay Informed with the Latest Changes in Crucial Areas of Accounting (ONLINE EVENT: October 22-23, 2025)

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Accounting Update for Tech Companies 2025" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Accounting Update for Software Companies agenda offers an overview of recent key developments in the industry. Learning objectives include: reviewing the latest changes in critical accounting areas, understanding how these issues affect your company, and identifying common challenges faced by industry peers.

Who Should Attend:

CFOs (and their staff)

Controllers

VPs of Finance

Financial Managers

Internal Auditors

Tax Accountants

Treasury Staff

Accountants in Industry

Internal Control/SOX personnel

Consultants

Public Accountants

Educators

Certifications:

Earn up to 16 CPE Credits

Agenda:

Agenda: DAY 1

8:45 - 10:00 - IPO: Trends and Accounting Considerations for Tech Companies

10:00 - 10:15 - Break

10:15 - 11:50 - Revenue Recognition Fraud Issues

Context

Drivers of Rev Rec Fraud

Rev Rec Schemes and how they were perpetrated and what the outcomes were

How to best manage and mitigate the risk of Rev Rec fraud

11:50 - 1:00 - Lunch Break

1:00 - 2:10 - Tax Update

How will the upcoming election impact tax policy?

Tax policy, proposals and projects

Congressional agenda and Election questions

Tax policy in 2024-2025

Budget deficits and future tax policy decisions

2:10 - 2:20 - Break

2:20 - 3:40 - SOX & Internal Controls Update

Risk assessment refresh

Significant transactions and events

SOX modernization and optimization

Information used in controls

Deficiencies & severity assessment

3:40 - 3:50 - Break

3:50 - 5:00 - Share-Based Payment Accounting Update

Scope

Classification

Recognition

Case studies and examples

Agenda: DAY 2

8:45 - 10:05 - Recent Accounting Trends for Tech Companies

Recently Issued and newly proposed Accounting Standard Updates (ASU)

Key elements of proposed ASUs and how they may impact your company

10:05 - 10:20 - Break

10:20 - 12:00 - Software and Technology Revenue Recognition Issues (Part 1)

Establishing Contract Existence

Judgement Area: Contract Approval - Cutoff

Trial Periods - Performance Obligations

Auto Renewals - Contract Existence

Contract Combination Scenarios

Termination Concepts

Downstream Impacts of Termination Clauses

Identifying Promises in the Contract

Immaterial Promises

Distinct in the Context of a Contract

Customer Options

Determining Value of a Material Right

Identifying Components of Transaction Price

Inclusion of Consideration

12:00 - 1:00 - Lunch Break

1:00 - 2:30 - SEC Update

Climate Disclosures

Current landscape

Regulatory Update

Practice issues and evolving trends

SEC Comment Letter trends

2:30 - 2:40 - Break

2:40 - 4:10 - Software and Technology Revenue Recognition Issues (Part 2)

How to Estimate Variable Consideration

Constraint of Variable Consideration

Consideration Paid to a Customer

Incremental Right vs. Variable Consideration

Customer Options vs. Variable Consideration

Estimating Standalone Selling Price: Various Approaches

Professional Services: Time and Materials Billing vs. Fixed Fee

Contract Modifications

Usage-Based Fees

Consistent Pricing

Tiered Pricing

Minimum Commitment

Licensing of Intellectual Property

Conversion Rights

Principal vs. Agent

4:10 - 4:15 - Break

4:15 - 5:05 - Cybersecurity Update





Speakers





Keith Ma Effectus GroupManaging Director

Effectus GroupManaging Director Dom Mills , Grant Thornton, Partner - Technology Industry

, Grant Thornton, Partner - Technology Industry Cindy Williams, Grant Thornton, Managing Director, SEC Regulatory Matters

Grant Thornton, Managing Director, SEC Regulatory Matters Jeffrey Kummer Deloitte,Director of Tax Policy

Deloitte,Director of Tax Policy Dan Morrin KPMG, Director - Internal Audit and Enterprise Risk

KPMG, Director - Internal Audit and Enterprise Risk Emanuela Pape Effectus GroupManaging Director

Effectus GroupManaging Director Abby Cohen Deloitte, Senior Manager

Deloitte, Senior Manager Vibhor Chandra Deloitte, Partner

Deloitte, Partner Blake Collins Connor GroupPartner

Connor GroupPartner Mike Brandstetter Connor GroupPartner

Connor GroupPartner Guido van Drunen Global Compliance Mgmt & ResponseCo-Founder

Global Compliance Mgmt & ResponseCo-Founder Alejandro Pardo Effectus GroupDirector





