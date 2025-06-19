SEC Accounting & Reporting Update Training Seminar 2025: Experts from the Big Four and Regional Firms Will Lead the Discussion (ONLINE EVENT: October 15-16, 2025)

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SEC Accounting & Reporting Update 2025" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
We are seeing an elevated level of accounting changes from US and international standard-setters. This conference will address the latest developments in key areas. Experts from the Big Four and regional firms will lead the discussion.
LEARNING OBJECTIVES:
- Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas
- Recognize the timelines and key factors
- Begin to assess the effects of these standards on your company or clients
Who Should Attend:
- CFOs (and their staff)
- Controllers
- VPs of Finance
- Financial Managers
- Internal Auditors
- Tax Accountants
- Treasury Staff
- Accountants in Industry
- Internal Control/SOX personnel
- Consultants
- Public Accountants
- Educators
Certifications:
- Earn up to 16 CPE Credits
Agenda:
Agenda: DAY 1
8:45 - 11:00 - SEC Update
- SEC Rulemaking Agenda
- Climate disclosures
- Pay vs Performance
- SEC Proposed Rules
- SEC Staff Guidance
- Comment Letter Trends
- MD&A
- ESG Update
11:00 - 11:15 - Break
11:15 - 12:20 - Financial Accounting Update
- Recently Issued and newly proposed Accounting Standard Updates (ASU)
- Key elements of proposed ASUs and how they may impact your company
12:20 - 1:00 - Lunch Break
1:00 - 2:25 - Financial Accounting Fraud Trends and Cases
- Key SEC Enforcements Trends and Cases
- How to manage or mitigate the risk of fraud
2:25 - 2:35 - Break
2:35 - 3:35 - Disclosure Issues
- Latest Trends
- Revenue Recognition Disclosures
- Five Disclosure Areas
- Interim Disclosures
- Controls
3:35 - 3:45 - Break
3:45 - 4:45 - GenAI Use Cases in Accounting & Finance
- Define key AI terms
- Demystifying the different forms of AI
- Practical use-cases today
- Exciting use-cases for tomorrow
- Strategies for approach AI adoption
Agenda: DAY 2
8:45 - 10:15 - SOX & Internal Controls Update
- Risk assessment refresh
- Significant transactions and events
- SOX modernization and optimization
- Information used in controls
- Deficiencies & severity assessment
10:15 - 10:30 - Break
10:30 - 11:50 - SEC Enforcement Update
- Key SEC Enforcements Trends and Cases
- Investigate Process
- Civil Enforcement
- Potential SEC Remedies
- Case Studies
11:50 - 12:30 - Break
12:30 - 2:00 - ESG Update
- Application of regulations
- Regulatory updates
- The new climate accounting journey
- The SOXification of ESGk
2:00 - 2:10 - Break
2:10 - 3:30 - Revenue Recognition: Evolving Issues
- Contract modifications
- Identifying performance obligations
- Significant financing component
- Contingent revenue
- Performance obligations over time
- Costs to obtain a contract
3:30 - 3:40 - Break
3:40 - 4:45 - Cybersecurity Update
- New SEC Guidance on Information Security
- Cautionary tales - examination of recent cases
- What we are seeing: weak passwords, social media exposure, breach list exposure, linkedin scraping, lack of MFA, missing patches, insecure storage of credentials
- Social engineering attacks
- What you can do - active management
Speakers
- Steve Abrahamson former Managing Director in EY's Cybersecurity Consulting Practice
- Abby Cohen Deloitte, Senior Manager
- Matt Jacques Alix Partners, Partner (former Chief Accountant - Division of Enforcement at SEC)
- Meghan Depp BDO, Partner
- Rebecca Freeman BDO, Professional Practice Director - SEC Services
- Alex Brosseau Deloitte, Senior Manager - Tax Policy
- Emily Carroll Riveron, Senior Manager
- Alejandro Pardo Riveron, Director
- Vk Varadha Riveron, Director - Technical Accounting
- Rich Daisley RSM, Senior Manager, Accounting Standards Group
- Natasha Khegay Riveron, Technical Accounting Director
- Ankita Shukla RSM, Manager - ESG Advisory
- Guido van Drunen Global Compliance Management & Response, Member and Co-Founder
- Shawn Seasongood Protiviti, Managing Director
- Devin Zeller Protiviti, Director
