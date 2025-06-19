SEC Accounting & Reporting Update Training Seminar 2025: Experts from the Big Four and Regional Firms Will Lead the Discussion (ONLINE EVENT: October 15-16, 2025)

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SEC Accounting & Reporting Update 2025" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

We are seeing an elevated level of accounting changes from US and international standard-setters. This conference will address the latest developments in key areas. Experts from the Big Four and regional firms will lead the discussion.

LEARNING OBJECTIVES:

Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas

Recognize the timelines and key factors

Begin to assess the effects of these standards on your company or clients

Who Should Attend:

CFOs (and their staff)

Controllers

VPs of Finance

Financial Managers

Internal Auditors

Tax Accountants

Treasury Staff

Accountants in Industry

Internal Control/SOX personnel

Consultants

Public Accountants

Educators

Certifications:

Earn up to 16 CPE Credits

Agenda:

Agenda: DAY 1

8:45 - 11:00 - SEC Update

SEC Rulemaking Agenda

Climate disclosures

Pay vs Performance

SEC Proposed Rules

SEC Staff Guidance

Comment Letter Trends

MD&A

ESG Update

11:00 - 11:15 - Break

11:15 - 12:20 - Financial Accounting Update

Recently Issued and newly proposed Accounting Standard Updates (ASU)

Key elements of proposed ASUs and how they may impact your company

12:20 - 1:00 - Lunch Break

1:00 - 2:25 - Financial Accounting Fraud Trends and Cases

Key SEC Enforcements Trends and Cases

How to manage or mitigate the risk of fraud

2:25 - 2:35 - Break

2:35 - 3:35 - Disclosure Issues

Latest Trends

Revenue Recognition Disclosures

Five Disclosure Areas

Interim Disclosures

Controls

3:35 - 3:45 - Break

3:45 - 4:45 - GenAI Use Cases in Accounting & Finance

Define key AI terms

Demystifying the different forms of AI

Practical use-cases today

Exciting use-cases for tomorrow

Strategies for approach AI adoption

Agenda: DAY 2

8:45 - 10:15 - SOX & Internal Controls Update

Risk assessment refresh

Significant transactions and events

SOX modernization and optimization

Information used in controls

Deficiencies & severity assessment

10:15 - 10:30 - Break

10:30 - 11:50 - SEC Enforcement Update

Key SEC Enforcements Trends and Cases

Investigate Process

Civil Enforcement

Potential SEC Remedies

Case Studies

11:50 - 12:30 - Break

12:30 - 2:00 - ESG Update

Application of regulations

Regulatory updates

The new climate accounting journey

The SOXification of ESGk

2:00 - 2:10 - Break

2:10 - 3:30 - Revenue Recognition: Evolving Issues

Contract modifications

Identifying performance obligations

Significant financing component

Contingent revenue

Performance obligations over time

Costs to obtain a contract

3:30 - 3:40 - Break

3:40 - 4:45 - Cybersecurity Update

New SEC Guidance on Information Security

Cautionary tales - examination of recent cases

What we are seeing: weak passwords, social media exposure, breach list exposure, linkedin scraping, lack of MFA, missing patches, insecure storage of credentials

Social engineering attacks

What you can do - active management

Speakers

Steve Abrahamson former Managing Director in EY's Cybersecurity Consulting Practice

Abby Cohen Deloitte, Senior Manager

Deloitte, Senior Manager Matt Jacques Alix Partners, Partner (former Chief Accountant - Division of Enforcement at SEC)

Alix Partners, Partner (former Chief Accountant - Division of Enforcement at SEC) Meghan Depp BDO, Partner

BDO, Partner Rebecca Freeman BDO, Professional Practice Director - SEC Services

BDO, Professional Practice Director - SEC Services Alex Brosseau Deloitte, Senior Manager - Tax Policy

Deloitte, Senior Manager - Tax Policy Emily Carroll Riveron, Senior Manager

Riveron, Senior Manager Alejandro Pardo Riveron, Director

Riveron, Director Vk Varadha Riveron, Director - Technical Accounting

Riveron, Director - Technical Accounting Rich Daisley RSM, Senior Manager, Accounting Standards Group

RSM, Senior Manager, Accounting Standards Group Natasha Khegay Riveron, Technical Accounting Director

Riveron, Technical Accounting Director Ankita Shukla RSM, Manager - ESG Advisory

RSM, Manager - ESG Advisory Guido van Drunen Global Compliance Management & Response, Member and Co-Founder

Global Compliance Management & Response, Member and Co-Founder Shawn Seasongood Protiviti, Managing Director

Protiviti, Managing Director Devin Zeller Protiviti, Director

