Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Industry Report 2025: Growth Trends and Investment Opportunities Through 2029 & 2034 Featuring IBM, Cisco Systems, Palo Alto Networks, and Other Leading Players

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Zero Trust Network Access Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Zero Trust Network Access Market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.







The zero trust network access market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $41.28 billion in 2024 to $52.18 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.4%. The expansion during the historic period can be linked to the increasing use of mobile devices, the surge in digital transformation efforts, the growing number of cyber threats, the rise of remote work, and the heightened dependence on mobile applications.



The zero trust network access market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $131.97 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.1%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the rising frequency of targeted cyberattacks, the increasing adoption of cloud services, the growing reliance on mobile applications, the expanding use of telehealth solutions, and the rising number of data breaches. Key trends in the forecast period include the adoption of cloud technology and IoT devices, advancements in technology, emerging threats in 5G networks, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and continuous technological progress.



The increasing trend of remote work is expected to drive the growth of the zero-trust network access market in the coming years. For example, in September 2023, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), an Australian government agency, reported that in April 2022, 46% of individuals had worked from home at least once per week in the previous four weeks, marking the highest level recorded since the pandemic. As a result, the expanding remote work trend is fueling the growth of the zero-trust network access market.



Leading companies in the zero-trust network access market are incorporating innovative technologies, such as cloud scalability, to strengthen security, optimize management, and enhance flexibility in safeguarding digital environments. For instance, in December 2024, 42Gears Mobility Systems Private Limited, a US-based mobile services company, introduced SureAccess, an advanced zero-trust network access solution. SureAccess enhances enterprise security by verifying access attempts and permitting only authenticated users and trusted devices to connect to resources. It features WireGuard encryption, split tunneling, advanced authentication, and scalable cloud support to improve secure remote access.



In January 2024, SonicWall Inc., a US-based cybersecurity company, acquired Banyan Security Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, SonicWall Inc. seeks to enhance its cloud security offerings and expand its secure access service edge (SASE) capabilities with zero-trust security tailored for modern work environments. Banyan Security Inc. is a US-based cybersecurity company specializing in zero-trust network access (ZTNA) solutions.



North America was the largest region in the zero trust network access market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in zero trust network access report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the zero trust network access market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) by Component: Services; Solutions

2) by Authentication Mechanism: Multi-Factor Authentication; Single-Factor Authentication

3) by Deployment Platform: Applications; Endpoint Devices; Network Infrastructure

4) by Organization Size: Large Enterprises; Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

5) by Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); Energy and Utilities; Government and Defense; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Retail and Ecommerce; Telecom and Information Technology



Subsegments:



1) Services: Consulting and Advisory Services; Integration and Deployment Services; Support and Maintenance Services; Managed Security Services

2) Solutions: Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP); Identity and Access Management (IAM); Endpoint Security Solutions; Network Security Solutions



Key Companies Profiled: International Business Machines Corporation; Cisco Systems Inc.; Palo Alto Networks Inc.; Fortinet Inc.; Citrix Systems Inc.



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $52.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $131.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.1% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Zero Trust Network Access market report include:

International Business Machines Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Tata Communications Ltd.

Okta Inc.

Zscaler Softech India Private Limited

Cloudflare Inc.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

Forcepoint LLC

CyberArk Software Ltd.

McAfee LLC

SonicWall Inc.

Cato Networks Ltd.

Appgate Cybersecurity Inc.

Menlo Security Inc.

Illumio Inc.

Sophos Limited

Netskope Inc.

KEMP Technologies Inc.

Twingate Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cpfmz2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment