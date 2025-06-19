North Sea Renewable Energy (Wind, Wave and Tidal) Projects Map 2025

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The North Sea, Renewable Energy Projects (Wind, Wave and Tidal) - 6th Edition" map from La Tene Maps has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This map aims to show the North Sea marine renewable energy projects and the main constraints that they face in their development. The map shows offshore wind, wave, tidal sites together with site operator, generating capacity and status.

Status is indicated by the colour symbol. Also shown are the electricity cables from the wind farm to shore, their associated offshore transformers and the major electricity interconnectors..

The major constraints - oil and gas platforms, bathymetry and Natura 2000 sites (EU sensitive environmental areas covered by the birds and habitats directive) are also shown.

The map includes Skagerrak, Kattegat and part of the English Channel.





