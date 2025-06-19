North America Offshore Wind Projects Map 2025: Great Lakes, East Coast, California and Hawaii

Explore the new interactive map highlighting proposed and planned wind farming areas across the USA and Canada, including the Great Lakes. Discover offshore wind farm development stages, developers, and generating capacities, with detailed insets of the East Coast, California, and Hawaii.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America - Offshore Wind Projects Map,12th Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This map shows all areas in the USA and Canada including the Great Lakes where wind farming is proposed and planned.

Offshore wind farm areas are colour-coded to show the stage of development the area is at. The developer and generating capacity are also shown when available. This includes request for interest areas, areas under application, areas granted and fully consented areas.

Insets appear for the busy areas on the East Coast, California and Hawaii.



For more information about this map visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nanwxy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                North America Offshore Wind Projects Map
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Energy Maps
                            
                            
                                Offshore Wind
                            
                            
                                Wind Farm
                            
                            
                                Wind Map
                            
                            
                                Wind Power
                            
                            
                                Wind Projects Map
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading