North America Offshore Wind Projects Map 2025: Great Lakes, East Coast, California and Hawaii

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America - Offshore Wind Projects Map,12th Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This map shows all areas in the USA and Canada including the Great Lakes where wind farming is proposed and planned.

Offshore wind farm areas are colour-coded to show the stage of development the area is at. The developer and generating capacity are also shown when available. This includes request for interest areas, areas under application, areas granted and fully consented areas.

Insets appear for the busy areas on the East Coast, California and Hawaii.





For more information about this map visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nanwxy

