Aerosol Valves Global Strategic Business Report 2025 | Revenues to Reach US$2.4 Billion by 2030 | Smart Aerosol Valve Technologies Accelerate Demand for Connected Solutions

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Aerosol Valves - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Aerosol Valves was estimated at US$1.8 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Aerosol Valves market.







The growth in the aerosol valve market is driven by several factors, each contributing to the increasing adoption and innovation within this sector. Technological advancements in valve design and manufacturing are enabling the production of high-performance valves that meet diverse application requirements. The rising demand for aerosol products across various industries, including personal care, household, automotive, and medical sectors, is propelling market growth. Consumer trends towards convenience, sustainability, and product differentiation are driving the development of innovative valve solutions

Regulatory pressures to reduce environmental impact are also encouraging the adoption of valves compatible with eco-friendly propellants. Additionally, the expansion of e-commerce and the subsequent increase in demand for packaged goods are creating new opportunities for the aerosol valve market. Investments in research and development, coupled with strategic collaborations and partnerships, are further strengthening the business case for advanced aerosol valve technologies, ensuring sustained growth and market evolution.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Continuous segment, which is expected to reach US$1.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.6%. The Metered segment is also set to grow at 4.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $470.5 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.2% CAGR to reach $516.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Aerosol Valves Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Aerosol Valves Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Aerosol Valves Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as AptarGroup, Inc., Aroma Industries, C. Ehrensperger AG, Clayton Corp., Coster Technologie Speciali S.p.A. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the companies featured in this Aerosol Valves market report include:

AptarGroup, Inc.

Aroma Industries

C. Ehrensperger AG

Clayton Corp.

Coster Technologie Speciali S.p.A.

EC Pack Industrial Limited

Guangzhou Zhongma Aerosol Valves Co., Ltd.

KOH-I-NOOR Mlada Voice a.s.

Lindal Group Holding GmbH

Majesty Packaging Systems Limited

MITANI VALVE CO., LTD.

Newman-Green Inc.

Salvalco - The Salford Valve Company Ltd.

Seugn Il Corporation

Shanghai Sunhome Industrial Co., Ltd.

Summit Packaging Systems

The Precision Valve Corporation

Yingbo Aerosol Valve (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd.

The report analyzes the Aerosol Valves market in terms of units by the following Segments, and Geographic Regions/Countries:

Segments: Type (Continuous, Metered); End-Use (Personal Care, Home Care, Healthcare, Automotive, Other End-Uses)

Type (Continuous, Metered); End-Use (Personal Care, Home Care, Healthcare, Automotive, Other End-Uses) Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 232 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Aerosol Valves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advances in Valve Technology Spur Innovation in Aerosol Product Development

Eco-Conscious Consumer Preferences Propel Growth of Sustainable Aerosol Valve Solutions

Integration of Digitalization in Manufacturing Strengthens Business Case for Precision Valves

Growing Pharmaceutical Sector Accelerates Demand for Metering Aerosol Valves

Enhanced User Experience Drives Adoption of Low-Pressure and Low-Noise Valves

Technological Advancements in Materials Science Expand Addressable Market for Durable Valves

Rising Demand for Automotive and Household Aerosol Products Drives Market Expansion

Smart Aerosol Valve Technologies Accelerate Demand for Connected Solutions

Health and Safety Regulations Drive Adoption of Tamper-Proof Aerosol Valves

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v9duex

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment