Keys to Succeeding in the $125+ Billion Energy Drinks Market, 2030: Features Strategic Analysis of Red Bull, Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., PepsiCo, Monster Beverage Corp., and Other Industry Leaders

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Energy Drinks Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Energy Drinks, Energy Shorts), Type (Organic, Conventional), Packaging (Bottles, Cans), Distribution Channel (On-Trade, Off-Trade), and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Highlights from the report include:

The conventional energy drinks market accounted for a revenue share of 86.3% of the global market in 2024.

Cans energy drinks market accounted for a revenue share of 82.4% of the global market in 2024.

The sales of energy drinks through off-trade accounted for a revenue share of around 80.4% of the global revenue in 2024.

The energy drinks market in North America accounted for a revenue share of 37.1% of the global revenue in 2024.

The Energy Drinks Market was valued at USD 79.39 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 125.11 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8%. The demand for these drinks has been driven by changing tastes, expanding lifestyles, and shifting customer preferences, in addition to continuous product improvements.





This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve

Why Should You Buy This Report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $79.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $125.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Product Outlook

2.3. Type Outlook

2.4. Packaging Outlook

2.5. Distribution Channel Outlook

2.6. Regional Outlook



Chapter 3. Energy Drinks Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw Material Trends

3.3.2. Sales Channel Analysis

3.3.3. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.6. Market Entry Strategies

3.7. Energy Drinks Retail Pricing Analysis by Country, 2024 (USD)



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Energy Drinks Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Energy Drinks Market, By Product: Key Takeaways

5.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Energy Drinks

5.5. Energy Shots

Chapter 6. Energy Drinks Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Energy Drinks Market, By Type: Key Takeaways

6.2. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Type, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Organic

6.5. Conventional

Chapter 7. Energy Drinks Market: Packaging Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Energy Drinks Market, By Packaging: Key Takeaways

7.2. Packaging Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Packaging, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Bottles

7.5. Cans

7.6. Others

Chapter 8. Energy Drinks Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Energy Drinks Market, By Distribution Channel: Key Takeaways

8.2. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

8.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

8.4. On-Trade

8.5. Off-Trade

Chapter 9. Energy Drinks Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

9.2. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

9.3. North America

9.4. Europe

9.5. Asia-Pacific

9.6. Central & South America

9.7. Central & South America

9.8. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 10. Competitive Analysis

10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

10.2. Company Categorization

10.3. Participant's Overview

10.4. Financial Performance

10.5. Product Benchmarking

10.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024 (%)

10.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

10.8. Strategy Mapping

10.9. Company Profiles

10.9.1. Red Bull GmbH

10.9.2. Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd.

10.9.3. PepsiCo, Inc.

10.9.4. Monster Beverage Corporation

10.9.5. Suntory Holdings Limited

10.9.6. The Coca-Cola Company

10.9.7. Amway Corp.

10.9.8. AriZona Beverages USA

10.9.9. Living Essentials Marketing, LLC

10.9.10. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hhgsnn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment