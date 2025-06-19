"Musical Tours in Inner Mongolia, Singing and Dancing in Harmony with Hong Kong" was held in Hong Kong

HOHHOT, China, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, a vibrant cultural celebration unfolded in Hong Kong SAR as the "Musical Tours in Inner Mongolia, Singing and Dancing in Harmony with Hong Kong" was officially launched at the Everbright Centre in Wan Chai, which was co-organized by the Culture and Tourism Department of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the Asia Tourism Exchange Center, and China Everbright Bank Hong Kong Branch.

The Wulanmuqi Art Troupe from Inner Mongolia, renowned as the "Light Cavalry of Revolutionary Art on the Grassland", took the stage with a repertoire that captivated the Hong Kong audience. Classic Inner Mongolian melodies such as Wild Geese, The River of My Hometown, Love for the Grassland, Meeting at the Aobao, and Beautiful Grasslands, My Home resonated deeply, evoking images of vast grasslands and the nomadic way of life. The troupe's exquisite dances and the soul-stirring horse-head fiddle performance Galloping Horses further transported the audience to the heart of Inner Mongolia, allowing them to feel the passion and spirit of its people. In a heartfelt gesture of cultural exchange, the troupe also performed beloved Cantonese classics like My Chinese Heart and Love Over Thousands of Miles, eliciting a warm response from the audience and fostering a profound sense of connection between the two regions.

From June 5th to 8th, the Wulanmuqi Art Troupe toured Hong Kong, performing and interacting with citizens in Wan Chai, Eastern District, Southern District, and Sha Tin District in New Territories. Beyond the captivating song and dance routines, the event featured interactive displays of intangible cultural heritage handicrafts from Inner Mongolia, allowing participants to immerse themselves in the vast and majestic beauty of northern China's grassland and experience firsthand the profoundness and diversity of the local culture.

As part of the celebrations marking the 28th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the Wulanmuqi Art Troupe brought a splendid cultural feast of northern China to citizens across all 18 districts in Hong Kong SAR. Zhang Dong, Director of the Asia Tourism Exchange Center, said, "This endeavor represents a concrete step in enhancing literary and artistic exchanges and cooperation between Inner Mongolia and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. It serves as an important window to showcase Inner Mongolia's splendid traditional culture and abundant tourism resources."

Source: The Culture and Tourism Department of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region