Cloud/Application Runtime Security Companies Report 2025 Featurng ARMO, CrowdStrike, Kodem, Miggo, Mitiga, Oligo, Orca, Palo Alto Networks, Raven, Stream Security, Sweet Security, Sysdig Upwind, Wiz

The multilayered architecture of cloud-native applications, involving containers, microservices, and underlying infrastructure, complicates threat detection and incident response. Attacks can move across these layers, starting at the application level, exploiting API or unknown vulnerabilities, and moving laterally through the container layer to the cloud infrastructure. SecOps teams need to correlate events across these layers to understand the full scope of an incident, which demands advanced correlation capabilities and a unified view of security data from various sources.



Many organizations have invested heavily in cloud and application security technologies, but these static scanning solutions, such as cloud security posture management, cloud-native application protection platforms (CNAPP), and traditional application security testing and other code scanning, are insufficient for SecOps teams to handle threats in the cloud environment, leaving the teams in limbo. CNAPPs and AppSec tools, while effective at identifying vulnerabilities and misconfigurations through static scans, bring limited value to SecOps teams with excessive false positives, lack real-time threat detection, and fail to provide runtime visibility or adequate contextualization. Traditional runtime tools also suffer from static rule-based detection, fragmented visibility, and operational inefficiencies, leaving SecOps teams struggling to address sophisticated, multilayered threats in dynamic cloud environments.



Organizations are converging development and operations security practices, aiming for end-to-end protection and threat management from code to cloud and to the security operations center. cloud/application runtime security solutions, primarily cloud detection and response and application detection and response, complement shift-left with the shift-right through detection and response capabilities to cloud threats, providing real-time insights and active defense.



