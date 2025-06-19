Life Sciences Real-World Evidence Solutions Company Benchmark Report 2025: Vendor Evaluation Emphasizes Data Integration, Analytics, and Patient-Centric Approaches

Dublin, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Sciences Real-World Evidence Solutions, 2025: Frost RadarT Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The evolving IT landscape has played a transformative role in the field of life sciences, enabling a reliance on real-world evidence (RWE) solutions. With growing competition and the demand for precision in decision-making, pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and technology organizations have realized the need for real-world data (RWD) to boost research while optimizing clinical trials and improving patient outcomes.



The platforms and enabling technologies help pharma/biotech companies harness regulatory-grade RWE across the product lifecycle, including early-stage research, clinical development, launch planning, value-based contracting, long-term patient monitoring, and patient activation.



The life sciences RWE solutions industry is fragmented, with about 120 vendors operating in this space across areas including data aggregation, integration, interoperability, and predictive analytics to provide pharmaceutical companies with high-quality insights.



The publisher screened and analyzed more than 45 RWE solution vendors and short-listed the leading 16 companies based on a detailed analysis of their corporate growth potential and ability to drive visionary innovation in this industry. This report benchmarks companies primarily in data integration, management, analytics, and insights with a strong play in the data collection segment. Solutions in other segments and enabling technologies had a positive impact on their ratings.



When benchmarking vendors, the publisher evaluated their portfolios across key criteria, such as data integration, data quality, advanced analytics, scalability, real-time access, cloud support, collaboration, regulatory expertise, patient-centric approaches, innovation, agility, and cost-effectiveness to ensure that life sciences companies partner with the best vendor for their evolving and customized needs.

Companies to Action

Aetion

Clarify Health

COTA Healthcare

Flatiron Health

Inovalon

IQVIA

Komodo Health

Merative

OM1

Optum Life Sciences

Oracle Health

Pharmaceutical Product Development

Picnic Health

TriNetX

Verana Health

Veradigm

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ko5kg1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.