Demand-Side Platforms Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Key Players Shaping the Future of Programmatic Advertising

From an estimated 100 competitors, the publisher selected the top 12 DSP providers to plot in this Frost Radar analysis. Each has been operating in the DSP market for more than 5 years, has demonstrated a commitment to innovating in this ever-changing ecosystem, and had annual revenue at or above $170 million in 2024.



The Frost Radar for the demand-side platform (DSP) market assesses providers offering software solutions that enable advertisers and agencies to plan, buy, measure, execute, and optimize their global advertising initiatives. These platforms act as advertising demand aggregators that permit the acquisition of ad inventory from media supply sources, such as ad exchanges, ad networks, content publishers, and supply-side platforms. The analysis covers DSPs offered as a stand-alone tool as well as DSPs integrated into a broader stack of technologies for programmatic advertising and includes self-service and managed-service DSP solutions.



Companies to Action

Adobe

Amazon

Basis Technologies

Cadent

Criteo

Google

Microsoft

Nexxen

Simpli.fi

The Trade Desk

Viant Technology

Yahoo

